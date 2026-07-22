CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
Check and download the official CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27 in PDF format. Get the complete unit-wise curriculum, chapter breakdown, marking scheme (80 marks theory, 20 marks project), and exam pattern guidelines for the new academic session.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially issued the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Introduced as an elective at the senior secondary stage, Sociology helps students critically examine the structures, complexities, and dynamics of human behavior and modern society. For the new academic session, the curriculum is designed to help learners develop an analytical approach toward everyday social realities addressing themes from demographic structures and cultural diversity to industrial changes and social movements.
The detailed syllabus breaks down the 100-mark evaluation structure, which consists of an 80 mark theory exam and a 20 mark internal project assessment. Students going for their board year can review the detailed course structure below and access the direct link to download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for their preparations.
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27: COURSE STRUCTURE
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Units
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Marks
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A
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Indian Society
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1. Introducing Indian Society
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Non- evaluative
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2. The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
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10
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3. Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
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10
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5. Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
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10
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6. The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
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10
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7. Suggestions for Project Work
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Non- evaluative
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40
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B
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Social Change and Development in India
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8. Structural Change
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5
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9. Cultural Change
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5
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11. Change and Development in Rural Society
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10
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12. Change and Development in Industrial Society
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10
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15. Social Movements
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10
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40
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Total
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80
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27: COURSE CONTENT
Check the table below to know the detailed syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27:
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A.
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INDIAN SOCIETY
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40 Marks
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Unit 1
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Introducing Indian Society
Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non- Non-evaluative)
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Unit 2
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The Demographic Structure of the Indian Society
· Theories and concepts in demography
· Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions
· Population Policy in India
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Unit 3
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Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
· Caste and the Caste System
· Tribal Communities
· Family and Kinship
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Unit 5
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Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
· Social Inequality and Social Exclusion
· Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other Backwards Classes
· Adivasi Struggles
· The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights
· The struggles of the Differently Abled
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Unit 6
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The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
· Cultural communities and the nation state
· Regionalism in the Indian context
· The Nation state and religion-related issues and identities
· Communalism, secularism and the nation state
· State and Civil Society
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Unit 7
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Suggestions for Project Work
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B.
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SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
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40 Marks
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Unit 8
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Structural Change
Understanding Colonialism, Industrialisation, and Urbanisation
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Unit 9
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Cultural Change
· Social Reform Movements
· Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernisation, Modernisation, Secularisation
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Unit 11
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Change and Development in Rural Society
· Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India
· Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian Society
· Green revolution and its social consequences
· Transformation in Rural Society
· Circulation of labour
· Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society
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Unit 12
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Change and Development in Industrial Society
· From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization
· How people find Jobs
· Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home-based work, Strikes and Unions
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Unit 15
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Social Movements
· Concept of Social Movements
· Theories and Classification of Social Movements
· Environmental Movements
· Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants
· Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backwards Class/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses
· Tribal Movements
· Women’s Movements in Independent India
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CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27: Project Work
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PROJECT WORK
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Max. Marks: 20
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C. Project undertaken during the academic year at the school level
1. Introduction -2 Marks
2. Statement of Purpose – 2 Marks
3. Research Question – 2 Marks
4. Methodology – 3 Marks
5. Data Analysis – 4 Marks
6. Conclusion – 2 Marks
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15 Marks
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D. Viva – based on the project work
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05 Marks
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27: Question Paper Design
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S. No
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Competencies
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Total
Marks
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Weightage
(%)
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1
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Knowledge & Understanding
Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
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30
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37.50%
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2
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Application of Knowledge and Concepts
Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
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32
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40%
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3
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Formulate, Analyse, Evaluate & Create
Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
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18
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22.50%
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Total
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80
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100%
CHECK THE DIRECT LINK HERE:
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CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
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