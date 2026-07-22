CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially issued the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session. Introduced as an elective at the senior secondary stage, Sociology helps students critically examine the structures, complexities, and dynamics of human behavior and modern society. For the new academic session, the curriculum is designed to help learners develop an analytical approach toward everyday social realities addressing themes from demographic structures and cultural diversity to industrial changes and social movements.

The detailed syllabus breaks down the 100-mark evaluation structure, which consists of an 80 mark theory exam and a 20 mark internal project assessment. Students going for their board year can review the detailed course structure below and access the direct link to download the CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for their preparations.