HPSCB Recruitment 2022: Graduates Apply for Assistant Manager Posts

HPSCB Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (HPSCB,a leading Cooperative Bank in the country and the Apex Cooperative Bank in Himachal Pradesh, has issued a recrutiment notice for the post of Assistant Manager (AM). The desirous candidates can apply for HPSCB AM Recruitment 2022 on the Bank’s website www.hpscb.com . The last date for applying for these posts is 30 September 2022.

HPSCB Bank Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2022

Last Date of Application - 30 September 2022

HPSCB Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

  • GENERAL - 23
  • EWS - 5
  • SC - 10
  • OBC - 6
  • ST - 4
  • EX-SM (GEN) - 8
  • EX-SM (SC) - 1
  • GEN (WFF)- 1
  • PWD/PH - 3

Eligibility Criteria for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

Assistant Manager - A second-class graduation degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks. In case of candidates possessing banking experience of 3 years, simple graduate may also apply.

HPSCB Assistant Manager Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

Selection Process for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Phase-I (Preliminary Examination)
  2. Phase-II (Main Examination)
  3. Interview

How to Apply for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online only from 10 to 30 September 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

