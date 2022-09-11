HPSCB Recruitment 2022: Graduates Apply for Assistant Manager Posts

HPSCB Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (HPSCB,a leading Cooperative Bank in the country and the Apex Cooperative Bank in Himachal Pradesh, has issued a recrutiment notice for the post of Assistant Manager (AM). The desirous candidates can apply for HPSCB AM Recruitment 2022 on the Bank’s website www.hpscb.com . The last date for applying for these posts is 30 September 2022.
HPSCB Bank Online Application Link
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2022
Last Date of Application - 30 September 2022
HPSCB Assistant Manager Vacancy Details
- GENERAL - 23
- EWS - 5
- SC - 10
- OBC - 6
- ST - 4
- EX-SM (GEN) - 8
- EX-SM (SC) - 1
- GEN (WFF)- 1
- PWD/PH - 3
Eligibility Criteria for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022
Assistant Manager - A second-class graduation degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks. In case of candidates possessing banking experience of 3 years, simple graduate may also apply.
HPSCB Assistant Manager Age Limit:
18 to 45 years
Selection Process for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Phase-I (Preliminary Examination)
- Phase-II (Main Examination)
- Interview
How to Apply for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online only from 10 to 30 September 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.