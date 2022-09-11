HPSCB Recruitment 2022: Graduates Apply for Assistant Manager Posts

HPSCB Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank is hiring for the post of Assistant Manager. Check Link Here.

HPSCB Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (HPSCB,a leading Cooperative Bank in the country and the Apex Cooperative Bank in Himachal Pradesh, has issued a recrutiment notice for the post of Assistant Manager (AM). The desirous candidates can apply for HPSCB AM Recruitment 2022 on the Bank’s website www.hpscb.com . The last date for applying for these posts is 30 September 2022.





HPSCB Bank Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 September 2022

Last Date of Application - 30 September 2022

HPSCB Assistant Manager Vacancy Details

GENERAL - 23

EWS - 5

SC - 10

OBC - 6

ST - 4

EX-SM (GEN) - 8

EX-SM (SC) - 1

GEN (WFF)- 1

PWD/PH - 3

Eligibility Criteria for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

Assistant Manager - A second-class graduation degree from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks. In case of candidates possessing banking experience of 3 years, simple graduate may also apply.

HPSCB Assistant Manager Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

Selection Process for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Phase-I (Preliminary Examination) Phase-II (Main Examination) Interview

How to Apply for HPSCB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online only from 10 to 30 September 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted.