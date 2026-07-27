HPPSC SET Result 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Merit List at hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC has officially declared the SET Result 2026 on its official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. Around 1,983 candidates are qualified in this examination. Candidates can now check their roll numbers in the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- The HPPSC SET Result 2026 was declared on July 27, 2026.
- A total of 1,983 candidates qualified across 22 subjects.
- The exam was held on June 7, 2026; results are on hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC SET Result 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the HP SET Result 2026 today, July 27, 2026. The exam was held on June 7, 2026. HPPSC has released the list of qualified roll numbers for 22 subjects, including Chemical Sciences, English, Life Sciences, Commerce, History, Mathematical Sciences, and Political Science. A total of 1,983 candidates have qualified across all subjects. Candidates can now check their roll number in the subject-wise list to confirm their qualifying status. The result is available on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HPPSC SET Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about HPPSC SET Result 2026 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026
|
Exam Date
|
June 7, 2026
|
Result Declared on
|
July 27, 2026
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Total Subjects
|
22
|
Total Qualified Candidates
|
1,983
|
Official website
|
hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC SET Result 2026 Merit List PDF
HPPSC SET Result 2026 is now available in a Merit list PDF at the HPPSC official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SET Exam can check their subject-wise roll number in the PDF given below:
|
HPPSC SET Result 2026
HP SET Result 2026: Subject-wise Qualified Candidates
Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC SET exam 2026 can check subject-wise candidates who are qualified in this exam in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Qualified Candidates
|
Chemical Sciences
|
110
|
English
|
157
|
Life Sciences
|
298
|
Commerce
|
152
|
Economics
|
97
|
Geography
|
41
|
Hindi
|
141
|
History
|
171
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
108
|
Music
|
19
|
Physical Sciences
|
94
|
Physical Education
|
13
|
Sociology
|
44
|
Sanskrit
|
38
|
Political Science
|
287
|
Public Administration
|
19
|
Computer Science & Application
|
50
|
Tourism Administration and Management
|
21
|
Mass Communication & Journalism
|
12
|
Psychology
|
14
|
Education
|
56
|
Environmental Science
|
41
|
Total
|
1,983
Steps to Check HPPSC SET Result 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the HPPSC SET Result 2026:
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Visit the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in
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Click on "SET Result" on the homepage
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Click on the link to open the result PDF
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Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the document
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Check your name and category in the merit list
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Download and save the PDF for future reference
What After the HP SET Result 2026?
Candidates who qualify the SET exam can now receive an HP SET certificate, valid for a lifetime, and confirm their eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in HP universities and colleges. Clearing HP SET does not guarantee a job. Candidates must separately apply for teaching vacancies advertised by individual universities/colleges and go through their recruitment process, including interviews.In case of any discrepancy in the result, HPPSC will correct it later, so candidates must keep checking the official website for updates. Candidates who did not qualify this time can reapply in the next HP SET cycle.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com