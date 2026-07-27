HPPSC SET Result 2026 Out: Check Subject-Wise Merit List at hppsc.hp.gov.in

Key Points The HPPSC SET Result 2026 was declared on July 27, 2026.

A total of 1,983 candidates qualified across 22 subjects.

The exam was held on June 7, 2026; results are on hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC SET Result 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the HP SET Result 2026 today, July 27, 2026. The exam was held on June 7, 2026. HPPSC has released the list of qualified roll numbers for 22 subjects, including Chemical Sciences, English, Life Sciences, Commerce, History, Mathematical Sciences, and Political Science. A total of 1,983 candidates have qualified across all subjects. Candidates can now check their roll number in the subject-wise list to confirm their qualifying status. The result is available on the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC SET Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about HPPSC SET Result 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) Exam Name HP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 Exam Date June 7, 2026 Result Declared on July 27, 2026 Result Mode Online Total Subjects 22 Total Qualified Candidates 1,983 Official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC SET Result 2026 Merit List PDF HPPSC SET Result 2026 is now available in a Merit list PDF at the HPPSC official website. Candidates who have appeared in the SET Exam can check their subject-wise roll number in the PDF given below: HPPSC SET Result 2026 Check Merit List Here HP SET Result 2026 : Subject-wise Qualified Candidates Candidates who appeared in the HPPSC SET exam 2026 can check subject-wise candidates who are qualified in this exam in the table below: Subject Qualified Candidates Chemical Sciences 110 English 157 Life Sciences 298 Commerce 152 Economics 97 Geography 41 Hindi 141 History 171 Mathematical Sciences 108 Music 19 Physical Sciences 94 Physical Education 13 Sociology 44 Sanskrit 38 Political Science 287 Public Administration 19 Computer Science & Application 50 Tourism Administration and Management 21 Mass Communication & Journalism 12 Psychology 14 Education 56 Environmental Science 41 Total 1,983

Steps to Check HPPSC SET Result 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the HPPSC SET Result 2026: Visit the official website, hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on "SET Result" on the homepage

Click on the link to open the result PDF

Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the document

Check your name and category in the merit list

Download and save the PDF for future reference What After the HP SET Result 2026? Candidates who qualify the SET exam can now receive an HP SET certificate, valid for a lifetime, and confirm their eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in HP universities and colleges. Clearing HP SET does not guarantee a job. Candidates must separately apply for teaching vacancies advertised by individual universities/colleges and go through their recruitment process, including interviews.In case of any discrepancy in the result, HPPSC will correct it later, so candidates must keep checking the official website for updates. Candidates who did not qualify this time can reapply in the next HP SET cycle.