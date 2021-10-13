IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 OUT @ibps.in: Check CRP RRBs X Officer Scale 1, 2 & 3 Result Direct Download Link Here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on ibps.in. Check IBPS Result Direct Download Links here.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the mains exam result for the common recruitment process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-X) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) on its website. The candidates who appeared in the IBPS PO Mains 2021 can now download their results through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

The facility of downloading IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 will be available between 13 October to 20 October 2021 on ibps.in. The candidates can directly download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below or through the provided hyperlinks given in the article. The board had conducted the Group “A” – Officers (Scale-II) – PO Exam 2021 on 25 September 2021 across the country.

How and where to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021?

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘IBPS PO Mains Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, verification code and other details. The result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 for Group A Officer Posts- activated

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 for CRP RRBs X Officer Scale 2

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 for CRP RRBs X Officer Scale 3

This drive is being done to recruit 5000+ vacancies of Probationary Officers in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who will qualify in the IBPS PO Mains 2021 Exam will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates can now directly download IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.