Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 (OUT): Download Region/AROs Wise CEE Merit List at joinindianarmy.nic.in
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 has been released by the Indian Army for the Agniveer posts on its official website. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 has been release in pdf format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the next round. You can download the detailed result pdf through the link at the official webstie-https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: The Indian Army has declared the result for the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) and other regions Agniveer result on its official website. All those candidates who are part of selection process for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant can download the result pdf through the official website. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 has been release in pdf format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the next round. The Indian Army Recruitment Offices are now releasing the details Rally Schedule on its official website.
Army Agniveer Result 2026 PDF Link
The link to download the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 for AROs Bangalore is available on the official website. Candidates applied for various posts including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Tradesman, Technical, Clerk, and Women Military Police can download the result pdf through the official website. You can download the Army Agniveer Result 2026 pdf directly the link given below-
|Army Agniveer 2026 Result
|Download Link
|Karnataka
|Army Agniveer ARO Bangalore Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Belgaum Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Calicut Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Calicut Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Mangalore Result 2026
|Download Link
|Army Agniveer ARO Trivandrum Result 2026
|Download Link
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Bangalore ARO
The Indian Army on July 28, 2026 has released the result for the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) Bangalore on its official website. Under the Bangalore ARO, the result PDF for various regions including Belgaum Calicut, Mangalore and Trivandrum regions has been released. Candidates who have applied successfully for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant can download their result pdf given here.
What's Next After Agniveer CEE Result 2026?
Candidates who have shortlisted for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant now will have to appear for next Physical Fitness Test (PFT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), document verification, and medical examination round. Have a look for the detailed of the PST/PET-
- Physical Fitness Test: 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups
- Physical Measurement Test: Height, weight, and chest check
- Medical Check-up: Full body examination
- Document Check: Verification of certificates and ID proof
- Adaptability Test (if needed): Mental ability test
joinindianarmy.nic.in Results 2026 Overview
The Indian Army had uploaded the result pdf download link for the the AROs Bangalore region in PDF format on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment rally for various posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and others can get all the details about the drive launched by the Indian Army.
|Exam Institution
|Indian Army
|Exam Name
|Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026
|Post Name
|General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant
|Frequency
|Once a Year
|Exam Phases
|Phase I: Online (Written Test)Phase II: Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
|Official Website
|https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/
How to Check Agniveer CEE Result 2026 Online?
Candidates appeared in the AROs Bangalore regions can download their result through the official website. You can download the result by following these steps:
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).
- Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find the Agniveer CEE Result 2026 link tab in the list.
- Step 3: Next, scroll along with the list and click on the “Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 Bangalore AROs” link.
- Step 4: You will get the Indian Army Agniveer Result for 2026 as a PDF on your device.
- Step 5: Search your Roll Number or Name using Ctrl + F.
- Step 6:Download and save the same for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.