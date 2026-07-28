Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 (OUT): Download Region/AROs Wise CEE Merit List at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026: The Indian Army has declared the result for the Army Recruitment Offices (AROs) and other regions Agniveer result on its official website. All those candidates who are part of selection process for various Agniveer posts including General Duty (GD), Technical (Tech), Tradesmen (8th and 10th grade), Office Assistant, Women Military Police (MP), Sepoy Pharma, and Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant can download the result pdf through the official website. The Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 has been release in pdf format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the next round. The Indian Army Recruitment Offices are now releasing the details Rally Schedule on its official website.

Army Agniveer Result 2026 PDF Link

The link to download the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2026 for AROs Bangalore is available on the official website. Candidates applied for various posts including Agniveer General Duty (GD), Tradesman, Technical, Clerk, and Women Military Police can download the result pdf through the official website. You can download the Army Agniveer Result 2026 pdf directly the link given below-