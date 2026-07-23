JPSC Exam 2026: Commission Postpones Civil Services Main and 8 Other Recruitment Exams
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC, has postponed the Civil Services Mains exam 2026, which was to be held from July 25 to July 27, 2026 and eight other exams due to unavoidable reasons. Check complete details here.
In a recent update, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC, has officially announced the postponement of 9 major recruitment exams, which were to be conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2026. This notice serves as a setback for many aspirants, including the highly anticipated Civil Services Main Examinations. The commission has taken this step to make sure the transparency and fairness of the administration of the selection process. Those candidates who are preparing for these competitive exams are advised to wait for the official notification regarding the revised dates, which will be released online on the commission's official website.
Which Exams Have Been Postponed By JPSC?
The list of exams which have been postponed by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission covers various important positions within the state administration. The postponement of the Civil Services Mains exam is the most important update, as it is one of the most sought-after and popular exams among aspiring candidates.
Along with the Civil Services Mains Exam 2025, there are eight other exams which have been postponed, which are as follows:-
- Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main Exam 2025 to be conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2026.
- Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Backlog Exam 2025, which was to be conducted from August 8 to 10, 2026.
- Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Backlog Exam 2023, which was to be conducted from August 1 to 3, 2026.
- Boiler Inspector (Advertisement Number 02/2025) Written Examination, which was to be conducted from September 26 to 27, 2026.
- Civil Judge (Junior Division) Written Exam, which was to be conducted from September 6 to 7, 2026.
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) Written Exam, which was to be conducted from September 8 to 12, 2026.
- Project Manager Written Examination, which was to be conducted from September 19 to 20, 2026.
- Inspector of Factories (Advertisement Number 01/2025) Written Exam, which was to be conducted from September 11 to 12, 2026.
- Assistant Public Prosecutor (Regular) Written Examination, which was to be conducted from September 25 to September 29, 2026.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has not yet released any new dates for these exams, but is expected to release the revised dates for the listed exams soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly, i.e., jpsc.gov.in, for regular updates related to new exam dates.
What Should the JPSC Aspirants Do Now?
For many aspirants, this exam postponement causes uncertainty. However, the best approach during such a situation is to maintain consistency in preparation.
- Candidates should treat this situation as extra time to refine their strategy or revision and cover weaker topics.
- Candidates should continue checking the official JPSC website and are advised not to rely on any rumours.
- If the candidate has applied for multiple recruitment exams under the Commission, they must ensure that they keep a check on each one individually, as rescheduling might be staggered.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission is expected to announce the new dates soon.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.