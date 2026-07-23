JPSC Exam 2026: Commission Postpones Civil Services Main and 8 Other Recruitment Exams

In a recent update, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC, has officially announced the postponement of 9 major recruitment exams, which were to be conducted from July 25 to July 27, 2026. This notice serves as a setback for many aspirants, including the highly anticipated Civil Services Main Examinations. The commission has taken this step to make sure the transparency and fairness of the administration of the selection process. Those candidates who are preparing for these competitive exams are advised to wait for the official notification regarding the revised dates, which will be released online on the commission's official website.

Which Exams Have Been Postponed By JPSC?

The list of exams which have been postponed by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission covers various important positions within the state administration. The postponement of the Civil Services Mains exam is the most important update, as it is one of the most sought-after and popular exams among aspiring candidates.