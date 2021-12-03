MP Vyapam Admit Card 2021 OUT for RAEO (Gramin Krishi Vikas Adhikari) Re Exam, Download @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Vyapam Admit Card 2021 has been released for Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (RAEO) and Other Posts. Check Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

MPPEB Admit Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Re-Exam for the Rural Agricultural Extension Officer and Other Various Post. The candidates can who applied for Re-Exam for the Rural Agricultural Extension Officer and Other Various Post Recruitment 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

The re-exam for the Rural Agricultural Extension Officer (Gramin Krishi Vikas Adhikari) is scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 December 2021. The candidates can download MPPEB Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPPEB Rural Agricultural Extension Officer Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Test Admit Card - Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari Evam Varishth Krishi Vikas Adhikari Recruitment Test-2020(Re-Exam)’ flashing on the homepage. Enter Application No. ( Max. 13 digits), Date of Birth as ( DD/MM/YYYY), Captcha Code and search. The admit card will be displayed. Download MPPEB Rural Agricultural Extension OfficerAdmit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download MPPEB Rural Agricultural Extension Officer Admit Card 2021

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. The candidate will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the Reporting Time. Candidate should bring original Photo-Id to enter in the Examination Centre (As per rule book ). E-Aadhar Card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. The candidate should compulsorily paste the self-attested Photo in the second part of the Test Admit Card.

The candidates should note that Mock Test is available on PEB Website www.peb.mp.gov.in, Candidate must practice about online examination process before appearing in the Examination. Candidates can enter in the Examination Hall after the Biometric Process. After the completion of the online examination, the score of the candidate will be displayed on the Computer Screen.