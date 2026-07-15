MPSC Group A Result 2026 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule, Timing And More Details Here
MPSC Group A Result 2026 pdf has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the posts of Live Stock Development Officer on its official website. The interview for the SDO posts under Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A posts will be held from July 27 to August 07, 2026. Check all details here.
MPSC Group A Result 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the list of eligible candidates for the posts of Live Stock Development Officer on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed interview schedule for the Live Stock Development Officer posts under Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A posts. The Interview for shortlisted candidates will be held from July 27 to August 07, 2026.
MPSC Group A Result 2026 Download
Candidates can download the result pdf and check their result position through the pdf available on the official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
|MPSC Group A Result 2026
|Direct Link
MPSC Group A 2026 Interview Schedule
With the declaration of MPSC Group A Result 2026, candidates can check their rank and merit position and interview schedule through the pdf. Based on their performance in the written exam, candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round which will be conducted from July 27, 2026 onwards. Candidates can download the detailed result pdf and check their status and interview schedule through the same.
mpsc.gov.in MPSC Group A Result 2026 Overview
The Commission has uploaded the detailed interview schedule for the Live Stock Development Officer posts under Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A posts on its official website. The Interview for shortlisted candidates will be held from July 27 to August 07, 2026. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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MPSC Group A Result 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
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Exam Name
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Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A - Interviews Schedule (Phase 1)
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Post
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Live Stock Development Officer
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Advt. No.
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088/2025
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Interview Date
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From July 27 to August 07, 2026
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Interview Schedule status
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Out
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Job Location
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Maharashtra
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Official website
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mpsc.gov.in
How to MPSC Group A Result 2026?
Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Live Stock Development Officer under Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service can download the pdf after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official portal of MPSC at https://mpsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to result link Advt. No. 088/2025 Live Stock Development Officer, Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A - Interviews Schedule (Phase 1) on the home page
Step 3: Now you will get the pdf of the result and interview schedule in a new window.
Step 6: Download and save the same.
Step 7: You can print the results for future reference and ensure your presence as per the interview schedule given.
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