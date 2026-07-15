MPSC Group A Result 2026 Out at mpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule, Timing And More Details Here

MPSC Group A Result 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the list of eligible candidates for the posts of Live Stock Development Officer on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed interview schedule for the Live Stock Development Officer posts under Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group-A posts. The Interview for shortlisted candidates will be held from July 27 to August 07, 2026.

MPSC Group A Result 2026 Download

Candidates can download the result pdf and check their result position through the pdf available on the official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

MPSC Group A Result 2026 Direct Link

MPSC Group A 2026 Interview Schedule

With the declaration of MPSC Group A Result 2026, candidates can check their rank and merit position and interview schedule through the pdf. Based on their performance in the written exam, candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round which will be conducted from July 27, 2026 onwards. Candidates can download the detailed result pdf and check their status and interview schedule through the same.