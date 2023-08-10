Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Registration Process Begins For 3578 Constable Posts

Rajasthan Police Online Application 2023: The Director, General of Police, Rajasthan has announced the 3578 vacancies of constables for various categories. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts from August 07, 2023, to August 28, 2023. Check here the eligibility criteria, application process and more here

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan Police regularly keep hiring for different positions in the state and one of the most recruited posts is constable posts. Many candidates have been waiting for this post for a very long time. As per the notification released, Rajasthan Police has announced the recruitment of 3578 vacancies for different posts in Rajasthan Police on its official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notice, all the candidates who have passed the 10th Class and 12th Classes can register for this recruitment. However, a physical fitness test will be conducted before the written exam and then candidates will be selected.

Rajasthan Police Constable Application 2023: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated the important dates for Rajasthan Police

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification Date 03 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Starting Date 7 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Last Date 27 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Application Edit Date 28 to 30 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date to be announced later

Steps to fill Rajasthan Police Application form

The following steps can be followed to fill out the application form

Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police Recruitment –https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/

On the homepage, look for the "Recruitment" section.

Locate and click the "Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023" link

For more information about the eligibility criteria, application fee, and relevant dates, please read the official notification on the recruitment page.

When you are certain that you meet the requirements, click "Apply Online" or "Register Now" to complete the online application form.

Submit the application form once you've filled out all the necessary details. Pay the application fee by using the chosen online payment method.

Download and print the application form for future reference

Check Here - Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus

Rajasthan Police Constable 2023 Apply Online Link

All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can apply online at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/ from August 7, 2023, till August 28, 2023. However, any kind of edits in the application can be done from August 28, 2023, till August 30, 2023

Rajasthan Police Constable Application Fee

As per the notification, the application fees vary for the category of the candidate. A detailed list of application fees is tabulated below

Category Fees General Category/Other than Rajasthan Rs. 600 SC/ ST/ PwD/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 400 Mode of Payment Online

Rajasthan Police Constable Educational Qualification

The educational qualification of the candidates varies from post to post the candidate is applying for. Below we have listed the educational qualification required for each category:

Constable (General/GD): Passed class 12th from a recognized board.

Constable (RAC/MBC): Passes 10th class from a recognized board.

Constable Tele-Communication: Passed class 12th with Physics and Maths/ Computer Science as a subject.

Constable Driver - Passed class 10th pass from a recognized Board and must possess a valid Driving License (LMV/HMV).

Rajasthan Police Constable Physical Standards