Ayurveda Day 2025:- Government Launches AYUSH Centres of Excellence, Check Full List

Ayurveda Day 2025:- The Indian culture has rich knowledge of traditions and ancient origins, which includes several traditional medical systems, one of which is popularly known as “Ayurveda.” The term Ayurveda is derived from the Sanskrit language, where ‘Ayuh’ means life and ‘Veda’ denotes science or knowledge.

The Ayurveda Day was observed annually on Dhanteras in honour of Lord Dhanwantari, the physician of the Gods. Based on the lunar calendar, the date to celebrate Ayurveda Day used to change every year. As a result, the Government of India has decided to observe Ayurveda Day annually, starting from September 23, 2025. The theme for Ayurveda Day 2025 is “Ayurveda for People and Planet.”