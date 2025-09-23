Indians in Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025: Learn where IISc and IITs Stand

The Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List for 2025 has been officially published. The top 2% Scientist popular list recognises the world’s leading scientists who have made a significant contribution in their respective areas through citation power. This is a priceless resource for researchers, universities and institutions and science lovers seeking to acknowledge excellence and follow cutting-edge scientific achievements.
The renowned Stanford University and Elsevier partnered to create this ranking list, which names the top 2% of scientists globally based on standardised citation criteria. This list assesses research impact using both career-long and single-year citation data from 22 scientific domains and 174 subfields. The selection criteria for the list include:-
Indians in Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025
A large number of Indians appeared in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% list of 2025. This renowned list includes both long-term impact and single-year citation data for 2024. This year, the list was released on September 19, 2025 and comprises approximately 230,000 of the world’s best scientists. For young scholars and universities, this list ranking has become an important indicator of academic achievement.
Below is the list of some of the Indians who were listed in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025, along with the institute and the universities that they belong to and the ranks acquired:-
|
Ranks
|
Scientist Name
|
Institute Name
|
611
|
Ashok Pandey
|
Indian Institute of Toxicology Research
|
1317
|
Gautam R. Desiraju
|
1418
|
Aviral Kumar Tiwari
|
1419
|
Sudhir Kumar
|
ICAR - Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology, Ranchi
|
1734
|
Arpan Kumar Kar
|
1758
|
P. V. Nidheesh
|
National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, India
|
1846
|
Vikas Kumar
|
Indian School of Business
|
2222
|
Sheshadri Chatterjee
|
2322
|
Bhim Singh
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
