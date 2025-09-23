Indians in Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025: Learn where IISc and IITs Stand

Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 23, 2025, 12:40 IST

The article details the Indians who appeared on the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List for 2025. It will also provide information on the ranks obtained and the institutes to which they belong.

The Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List for 2025 has been officially published. The top 2% Scientist popular list recognises the world’s leading scientists who have made a significant contribution in their respective areas through citation power. This is a priceless resource for researchers, universities and institutions and science lovers seeking to acknowledge excellence and follow cutting-edge scientific achievements.

The renowned Stanford University and Elsevier partnered to create this ranking list, which names the top 2% of scientists globally based on standardised citation criteria. This list assesses research impact using both career-long and single-year citation data from 22 scientific domains and 174 subfields. The selection criteria for the list include:-

A large number of Indians appeared in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% list of 2025. This renowned list includes both long-term impact and single-year citation data for 2024. This year, the list was released on September 19, 2025 and comprises approximately 230,000 of the world’s best scientists. For young scholars and universities, this list ranking has become an important indicator of academic achievement. 

Below is the list of some of the Indians who were listed in the Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025, along with the institute and the universities that they belong to and the ranks acquired:-

Ranks

Scientist Name

Institute Name

611

Ashok Pandey

Indian Institute of Toxicology Research

1317

Gautam R. Desiraju

Indian Institute of Science

1418

Aviral Kumar Tiwari

Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya

1419

Sudhir Kumar

ICAR - Indian Institute of Agricultural Biotechnology, Ranchi

1734

Arpan Kumar Kar

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

1758

P. V. Nidheesh

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, India

1846

Vikas Kumar

Indian School of Business

2222

Sheshadri Chatterjee

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

2322

Bhim Singh

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

