Indians in Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% List of 2025: Learn where IISc and IITs Stand

The Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List for 2025 has been officially published. The top 2% Scientist popular list recognises the world’s leading scientists who have made a significant contribution in their respective areas through citation power. This is a priceless resource for researchers, universities and institutions and science lovers seeking to acknowledge excellence and follow cutting-edge scientific achievements.

The renowned Stanford University and Elsevier partnered to create this ranking list, which names the top 2% of scientists globally based on standardised citation criteria. This list assesses research impact using both career-long and single-year citation data from 22 scientific domains and 174 subfields. The selection criteria for the list include:-

