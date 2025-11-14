IIMs Offer 7 Free Career Courses in Finance, Communication and Others

Free Online Courses By IIMs: The top business colleges in India, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), have made access to top-notch management education more accessible by providing a wide range of free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), mostly via the Government of India's SWAYAM platform. These courses are a priceless tool for career counseling, enabling professionals and students to change careers or advance their skills without having to pay for them. From technical courses like finance and accounting to critical communication skills, the offerings cover a wide range of important business sectors.

IIMs often offer courses like Strategic Financial Management and Financial Accounting and Analysis, which provide a basic or advanced grasp of corporate finance, valuation, and risk management for people looking to enhance their financial careers. At the same time, people who want to improve their soft skills can take advantage of programs like Business Communication Essentials, which emphasizes public speaking, professional writing, and workplace communication.