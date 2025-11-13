IIT BHU's Remarkable Placement Record for 2024-25 Academic Session

IIT BHU: The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has concluded an excellent first round of placements for the academic year 2024–2025 (up to November 12, 2025), demonstrating remarkable endurance and ongoing industrial appeal. Despite the difficult state of the world economy, the Institute's Training and Placement Cell successfully reported a significant figure of 1,416 total job offers across all academic programs, a clear indication of strong recruiter confidence. 297 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which students obtained through worthwhile industrial internships and projects, are included in this astounding total.

The largest package ever recorded was an astounding Rs 2.2 crore annually, which contributed to a solid average package of Rs 24.49 lakh annually, demonstrating the graduates' ability to compete globally. With an astounding 92.33% placement rate, the flagship B.Tech program was very successful. In particular, the highest offer for B.Tech students was Rs 1.68 crore annually, while the average compensation was estimated to be Rs 23.49 lakh annually, indicating the significant demand for qualified IIT (BHU) talent across the business spectrum.