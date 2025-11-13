ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released

IIT BHU's Remarkable Placement Record for 2024-25 Academic Session

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 13, 2025, 13:51 IST

IIT BHU: During the first phase in 2024–2025, IIT (BHU) obtained 1,416 employment offers, including 297 PPOs. The largest package was for Rs 2.2 crore, with an average of Rs 24.49 lakh. The Institute's dedication to innovation and leadership is demonstrated by the 502 internships and 92.33% B.Tech placement record, which demonstrate strong industry confidence and attract major international companies like Google and Microsoft.

IIT BHU
IIT BHU: The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has concluded an excellent first round of placements for the academic year 2024–2025 (up to November 12, 2025), demonstrating remarkable endurance and ongoing industrial appeal. Despite the difficult state of the world economy, the Institute's Training and Placement Cell successfully reported a significant figure of 1,416 total job offers across all academic programs, a clear indication of strong recruiter confidence. 297 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which students obtained through worthwhile industrial internships and projects, are included in this astounding total.

The largest package ever recorded was an astounding Rs 2.2 crore annually, which contributed to a solid average package of Rs 24.49 lakh annually, demonstrating the graduates' ability to compete globally. With an astounding 92.33% placement rate, the flagship B.Tech program was very successful. In particular, the highest offer for B.Tech students was Rs 1.68 crore annually, while the average compensation was estimated to be Rs 23.49 lakh annually, indicating the significant demand for qualified IIT (BHU) talent across the business spectrum.

Internship and Top Recruiter Data: IIT (BHU) 2024-25

The 502 internship program demonstrates IIT (BHU)'s dedication to providing students real-world, industry-relevant exposure prior to graduation. The long list of top recruiters, which includes well-known tech companies like Google and Microsoft, financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs, and consulting behemoths like McKinsey & Company, shows a varied demand for the Institute's talent across a range of industries, guaranteeing that students are exposed to the cutting edge of international innovation and business.

Category

Statistics/Details

Internship Offers Facilitated

502 offers

Exposure Provided

Valuable exposure to leading industries and emerging technologies.

Top Recruiters List

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Uber, ZS Associates, JPMorgan Chase & Co., De Shaw, Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA, Reliance Industries, Mastercard, Databricks, McKinsey & Company, Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Flipkart, Groww, Bajaj, Meesho, Piramal Finance, Square Point, Pacestock, Rubrik, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Samsung.

Director's Vision: IIT (BHU) Placement Success

Here are seven key points summarizing the director's satisfaction with the IIT (BHU) placement results:

  • Reflects Institute Commitment: The Reflects Institute Strong placement results demonstrate the Institute's commitment to encouraging students' creativity and sophisticated analytical thinking.

  • Developing Leadership Skills: The findings attest to the effectiveness of IIT (BHU)'s program in fostering the strong leadership skills necessary for positions in the business world.

  • Pride in Graduate Competence: Prof. Patra expressed great pride in the graduates' skill, originality, and honesty, all of which are highly regarded by employers.

  • Recognition by International Recruiters: Graduates continue to receive high recognition from major national and international recruiters, as evidenced by their consistently successful placements.

  • Highlights Faculty Dedication: The outstanding outcomes highlight the IIT (BHU) faculty's unwavering commitment and hard work.

  • Industry's Persistent Confidence: The robust reaction from recruiters indicates the industry's persistent faith in the Institute's core academic model and caliber.

  • Strengthening collaborations: In order to better prepare students for cutting-edge advancements, IIT (BHU) continues to actively strengthen collaborations with businesses worldwide.

