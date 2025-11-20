IIT Guwahati Scholarship: Know The Admission Process, Eligibility, And Other details

IIT Guwahati Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, ranked ninth in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024, is a shining example of technical excellence. Admission to such a prominent university is difficult by nature, and it is mostly accomplished through stringent screening procedures like JEE Advanced. But for many worthy students, the related fees of living and tuition can also be a major obstacle. IIT Guwahati has a strong system of scholarship programs in place to help overcome this financial barrier and guarantee that quality is the sole real criterion for admission and success.
Both undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) students are eligible for these financial help opportunities. The Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS), which honors academic achievement inside the school, and the vital Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarships, which combine academic achievement with financial need and provide significant fee waivers and stipends, are two of the main programs. The SC-ST Scholarships also offer special government-mandated assistance, guaranteeing compliance with inclusive policies. When taken as a whole, these scholarships lessen the financial load, freeing up students to concentrate solely on utilizing the top-notch facilities and faculty that characterize the IIT Guwahati experience.
How To Apply For The IIT Guwahati Scholarship?
IIT Guwahati's financial aid and scholarships are divided into three primary categories: category-based support, financial need, and academic performance. These initiatives guarantee that all deserving students can continue to attend the esteemed institution, which is well-known for its NIRF Rank 9 in Engineering. The following table lists the main prerequisites and financial advantages for IIT Guwahati's internal scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year:
Scheme Type
Eligibility Criteria (Means-Based)
Academic/Category Requirement
Financial Benefits (Annual)
Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarship
Gross Annual Family Income ≤ ₹4.5 Lakhs (Subject to Govt. notification).
Awarded to up to 25% of eligible Non-SC/ST UG/PG students based on combined merit score. Renewal requires CPI≥6.0.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver + Monthly Stipend (Pocket Allowance, typically ₹1,000/month for 8 months).
SC/ST Statutory Fee Waiver
No Income Limit (Statutory benefit).
Must belong to the SC or ST category with a valid certificate.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Full exemption on academic fees).
Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS)
No Means Criteria (Purely Merit-Based).
Awarded to the year-wise class toppers (highest YPI/CPI) from the 2
nd
year onward.
Full Tuition Fee Waiver + Monthly Stipend (Typically ₹500/month for 8 months).
Other Economically Backward (OEB) Waiver
Family Income between ₹1 Lakh and ₹5 Lakhs.
Must be a UG/Dual Degree student.
2/3rd Tuition Fee Waiver (Covers the majority of the annual academic fee).
Classification Of IIT Guwahati Scholarships
To assist its students, IIT Guwahati provides a number of internal scholarships. Along with statutory assistance for protected categories, these initiatives mostly fall within the Merit-cum-Means (McM) and pure Merit-Based (IMS) categories. The three primary scholarships offered by IIT Guwahati are described in the following table:
Scholarship Name
Primary Focus
Eligibility Criteria (Key Points)
Financial Benefit
Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarships
Need and Merit
Means: Annual Gross Family Income ₹4.5 Lakhs. Merit (Renewal): Minimum CPI 6.0 must be maintained. Awarded to up to 25% of non-SC/ST students.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver + ₹1,000 per month pocket allowance (for 8 months).
Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS)
Academic Merit
No Means Criteria required. Awarded to the top-ranked students (Class Toppers) from the 2
nd
year onwards based on their performance (YPI/CPI).
100% Tuition Fee Waiver + Monthly Stipend (typically ₹500 per month for 8 months).
SC-ST Scholarships
Statutory Category Support
Must belong to the SC or ST category with a valid certificate. No income limit for the fee waiver component.
100% Tuition Fee Waiver (Statutory exemption on academic fees). Additional government benefits apply for low-income candidates.
