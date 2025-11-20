IIT Guwahati Scholarship: Know The Admission Process, Eligibility, And Other details

IIT Guwahati Scholarships: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, ranked ninth in the engineering category of the NIRF Rankings 2024, is a shining example of technical excellence. Admission to such a prominent university is difficult by nature, and it is mostly accomplished through stringent screening procedures like JEE Advanced. But for many worthy students, the related fees of living and tuition can also be a major obstacle. IIT Guwahati has a strong system of scholarship programs in place to help overcome this financial barrier and guarantee that quality is the sole real criterion for admission and success.

Both undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) students are eligible for these financial help opportunities. The Institute Merit Scholarship (IMS), which honors academic achievement inside the school, and the vital Institute Merit-cum-Means (McM) Scholarships, which combine academic achievement with financial need and provide significant fee waivers and stipends, are two of the main programs. The SC-ST Scholarships also offer special government-mandated assistance, guaranteeing compliance with inclusive policies. When taken as a whole, these scholarships lessen the financial load, freeing up students to concentrate solely on utilizing the top-notch facilities and faculty that characterize the IIT Guwahati experience.