List of Top MBA Colleges in India 2025: Rankings, Fees, & Placements

Top MBA Colleges in India: With IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA), IIM Bangalore (IIMB), and IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) in the top three positions, the most recent NIRF 2025 Management Ranking confirms the supremacy of the Indian Institutes of Management. Their outstanding academic achievement, noteworthy research outputs, and excellent placement histories are the reasons for their consistently strong performance.

The top IIMs routinely perform well in these rankings, which are determined by factors including Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research & Professional Practices (RP), and Graduation Outcomes (GO). For example, IIMB primarily concentrates on consulting and international interaction, but IIMA retains the highest brand value and is well-known for its case-study pedagogy. IIMK is renowned for its creative activities and dedication to diversity.