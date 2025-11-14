IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

List of Top MBA Colleges in India 2025: Rankings, Fees, & Placements

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Nov 14, 2025, 16:07 IST

Top MBA Colleges in India: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Kozhikode are confirmed as India's top MBA schools by the NIRF 2024 Ranking, which is based on strong placements and academic performance. Premium IIMs (A, B, C, XLRI) produce the highest wages (>₹30 LPA), but IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay offer the best return on investment (ROI) because of their substantially lower fees (₹25 LPA).

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Top MBA Colleges in India
Top MBA Colleges in India

Top MBA Colleges in India: With IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA), IIM Bangalore (IIMB), and IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) in the top three positions, the most recent NIRF 2025 Management Ranking confirms the supremacy of the Indian Institutes of Management. Their outstanding academic achievement, noteworthy research outputs, and excellent placement histories are the reasons for their consistently strong performance.

The top IIMs routinely perform well in these rankings, which are determined by factors including Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research & Professional Practices (RP), and Graduation Outcomes (GO). For example, IIMB primarily concentrates on consulting and international interaction, but IIMA retains the highest brand value and is well-known for its case-study pedagogy. IIMK is renowned for its creative activities and dedication to diversity.

With more than 3,000 MBA programs around the country, these rankings are an essential resource. But the list shouldn't be the only factor considered when making a final decision about an applicant. A thorough decision must match the individual's particular professional aspirations with the college's specialization, entrance exam score, and most of all the Return on Investment (ROI), a crucial element determined by the average placement package versus the overall fees. Long-term professional success requires selecting a college based on a combination of brand, academic rigor, and desired career goal.

List of 10 Top MBA Colleges in India

The top ten MBA programs in India are listed here, based on the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 Management Ranking. The Indian government's Ministry of Education has made the NIRF ranking a widely recognized framework.

Rank

Institute Name

City/Location

Type

1

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Government

2

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Government

3

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode

Kozhikode, Kerala

Government

4

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi

Government

5

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta

Kolkata, West Bengal

Government

6

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai (formerly NITIE)

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Government

7

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Government

8

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Government

9

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Private

10

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Government

Top MBA Colleges in India: Fees and Placement Overview

Institute

Fees (₹ Lakh)

Average CTC (₹ LPA)

IIM A

25.00

36.14

IIM B

24.50

35.92

IIM K

22.50

28.05

IIT D

12.00

25.82

IIM C

27.00

32.62

IIM M

21.00

27.75

IIM L

20.70

30.00

IIM I

21.14

25.68

XLRI

28.60

29.89

IIT B

14.77

28.01

Key Takeaways (Fees and Placement)

  • High-End costs: Of the top ten, XLRI Jamshedpur (₹28.60 Lakh) and IIM Calcutta (₹27.00 Lakh) have the highest overall course costs.

  • Top Placement Packages: At ₹36.14 LPA, IIM Ahmedabad has the highest Average CTC, followed closely by IIM Bangalore at ₹35.92 LPA.

  • Optimal Potential Return on Investment (ROI): While maintaining very good average CTCs of ₹25.82 LPA and ₹28.01 LPA, respectively, the IIT-based programs, especially IIT Delhi (₹12.00 Lakh fees) and IIT Bombay (₹14.77 Lakh costs), provide far lower course fees than the IIMs/XLRI. 

  • Premium Segment: IIMs (A, B, and C) and XLRI often charge higher fees (over ₹24 lakh), but they also fetch the highest average placement packages (above ₹30 LPA for IIM A, B, and C).

  • Mid-Range IIMs: IIMs with fees between ₹20 and ₹22 lakh, such as Kozhikode, Mumbai (previously NITIE), Lucknow, and Indore, provide average CTCs between ₹25.68 and ₹30.00 lakh.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending