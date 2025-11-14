List of Top MBA Colleges in India 2025: Rankings, Fees, & Placements

Top MBA Colleges in India: With IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA), IIM Bangalore (IIMB), and IIM Kozhikode (IIMK) in the top three positions, the most recent NIRF 2025 Management Ranking confirms the supremacy of the Indian Institutes of Management. Their outstanding academic achievement, noteworthy research outputs, and excellent placement histories are the reasons for their consistently strong performance.
The top IIMs routinely perform well in these rankings, which are determined by factors including Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research & Professional Practices (RP), and Graduation Outcomes (GO). For example, IIMB primarily concentrates on consulting and international interaction, but IIMA retains the highest brand value and is well-known for its case-study pedagogy. IIMK is renowned for its creative activities and dedication to diversity.
With more than 3,000 MBA programs around the country, these rankings are an essential resource. But the list shouldn't be the only factor considered when making a final decision about an applicant. A thorough decision must match the individual's particular professional aspirations with the college's specialization, entrance exam score, and most of all the Return on Investment (ROI), a crucial element determined by the average placement package versus the overall fees. Long-term professional success requires selecting a college based on a combination of brand, academic rigor, and desired career goal.
List of 10 Top MBA Colleges in India
The top ten MBA programs in India are listed here, based on the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 Management Ranking. The Indian government's Ministry of Education has made the NIRF ranking a widely recognized framework.
|
Rank
|
Institute Name
|
City/Location
|
Type
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|
Government
|
2
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
|
Bengaluru, Karnataka
|
Government
|
3
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
|
Kozhikode, Kerala
|
Government
|
4
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
|
New Delhi, Delhi
|
Government
|
5
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
Government
|
6
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai (formerly NITIE)
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
Government
|
7
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
|
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|
Government
|
8
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
|
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
Government
|
9
|
XLRI - Xavier School of Management
|
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
|
Private
|
10
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
Government
Top MBA Colleges in India: Fees and Placement Overview
|
Institute
|
Fees (₹ Lakh)
|
Average CTC (₹ LPA)
|
IIM A
|
25.00
|
36.14
|
IIM B
|
24.50
|
35.92
|
IIM K
|
22.50
|
28.05
|
IIT D
|
12.00
|
25.82
|
IIM C
|
27.00
|
32.62
|
IIM M
|
21.00
|
27.75
|
IIM L
|
20.70
|
30.00
|
IIM I
|
21.14
|
25.68
|
XLRI
|
28.60
|
29.89
|
IIT B
|
14.77
|
28.01
Key Takeaways (Fees and Placement)
-
High-End costs: Of the top ten, XLRI Jamshedpur (₹28.60 Lakh) and IIM Calcutta (₹27.00 Lakh) have the highest overall course costs.
-
Top Placement Packages: At ₹36.14 LPA, IIM Ahmedabad has the highest Average CTC, followed closely by IIM Bangalore at ₹35.92 LPA.
-
Optimal Potential Return on Investment (ROI): While maintaining very good average CTCs of ₹25.82 LPA and ₹28.01 LPA, respectively, the IIT-based programs, especially IIT Delhi (₹12.00 Lakh fees) and IIT Bombay (₹14.77 Lakh costs), provide far lower course fees than the IIMs/XLRI.
-
Premium Segment: IIMs (A, B, and C) and XLRI often charge higher fees (over ₹24 lakh), but they also fetch the highest average placement packages (above ₹30 LPA for IIM A, B, and C).
-
Mid-Range IIMs: IIMs with fees between ₹20 and ₹22 lakh, such as Kozhikode, Mumbai (previously NITIE), Lucknow, and Indore, provide average CTCs between ₹25.68 and ₹30.00 lakh.
