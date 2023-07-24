AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registrations, Choice Filling For Open Round Begins Today, Check Details Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will begin the registration and choice-filling process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) today, July 24, 2023, from 5 pm. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the Open round of online seat allocation can register and fill out their choices till July 27, 2023, through the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the online registrations and choice-filling is July 27, 2023, upto 5 pm. The seat allocation for the open round will be announced on August 11, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the instructions available on the website before registering for the open round.

The link for the registration portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on 'mypage' which will be accessible by logging in using the required credentials related to the INI-CET for admission into postgraduate courses for July 2023 session.

AIIMS INICET July 2023 Official Website - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS INI CET July 2023 Schedule for open round

Candidates can check the dates related to the INI CET open round of the seat allocation process in the table below:

Events Dates Online Registration and Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for Open Round of Seat Allocation July 24, 2023, by 5 pm to July 27, 2023, upto 5 pm Announcement of seat allocation of Open Round August 11, 2023 Online Acceptance of allocated seat and date of reporting August 12 (from 11 am) to August 17, 2023 (by 5 pm)

How to register for AIIMS INICET July 2023 open round of seat allocation?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the AIIMS INI CET July session open round of online seat allocation.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS INICET - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's portal and login through the necessary credentials as required

Step 3: Fill out the personal and academic details and verify them before submitting

Step 4: The INI CET counselling registration details will be sent to the candidate's registered contact details

