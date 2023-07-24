TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Out to be Soon at tnresults.nic.in, Get PDF Download Link Here

TN Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be announcing the TN Plus 2 supplementary results today, July 24, 2023. Students who have appeared for the TN 12th supplementary exams can visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu to check their results.

Tamil Nadu board conducted the TN class 12 supplementary exams from June 19 to 26, 2023. Students who were not satisfied with the marks scored in the TN plus 2 board exams were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams.

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Arrear Result 2023 will be announced on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. In order to check the exam results, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Tamil Nadu 12th roll number and date of birth in the link provided. The link for students to check their TN Plus 2 supplementary results will also be available on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

TN Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2023 (Link to be Activated Soon)

TN HSE 12th Arrear Result 2023 Date and Time

According to the official notification released, the Tamil Nadu Board 12th supplementary results will be announced today, July 24, 2023. Candidates can check theur TN class 12 supplementary exams through the link available on the official website. Students will be notified of the announcement of the Tamil Nadu 12th supplementary result here.

How to Check TN HSE 12th Supplementary result 2023

The Tamil Nadu Board 12th supplementary exams were held in June 2023. The link for downloading the TN plus 2 supplementary results will be available on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu. Follow the steps provided below to check the TN Plus 2 supplementary results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu

Step 2: Click on the results section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the HSE second year supplementary exam, June/July 2023 - result - statement of marks download link

Step 4: Enter the class 12 roll number and date of birth in the result link

Step 5: The TN plus 2 supplementary results will be displayed

Step 6: Download the TN supplementary result for further reference

TN Supplementary Result 2023 Class 12 Retotalling and Answer Sheet Copy

According to the dates available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams and wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet and re-counting can visit the official website of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on July 27 or 28, 2023, and submit the request along with an application fee.

Also Read: TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Date: DGE supply results releasing on July 24