AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Download PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in

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AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 allotment result 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates allotted seats must accept the allotment and report to the institute for admission.

AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 Allotment Result: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has issued the Round 1 allotment result for the MSc Nursing programme. The link to check the allotment result is available on the official website as a PDF. Candidates who have applied for admission can check their allotment status through the link online. The AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 allotment result has been issued based on choices entered by candidates from July 14 to 18, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must either choose - ACCEPT allotted Seat and DO NOT WISH TO PARTICIPATE in further rounds of Seat Allocation or ACCEPT allotted Seat and WANT TO PARTICIPATE in the 2nd ROUND of Online Seat Allocation. If any candidate who has been allocated a seat in the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation does not respond, their seat allocation shall stand cancelled, and they will be ineligible for all further Rounds of Seat Allocation except the Open Round of Seat Allocation.

AIIMS MSc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 is available on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment result. AIIMS MSC Nursing Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 - Click Here AIIMS MSc Nursing Allotment: List of Documents/Certificates Required for Admissions Candidates reporting to the institute for admissions must have the following documents as originals and photocopies with them for the admission and verification process. i) Offer Letter ii) Seat allocation letter iii) Final Registration Slip iv) Admit Card issued by AIIMS. v) 10th passing/ Birth Certificate showing his/her date of birth. vi) Degree/provisional/passing Certificate of B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing (Post-certificate)/PostBasic/B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) from any recognised University, with 60% marks for Gen/OBC/EWS candidates and 55% marks for SC/ST candidates.

vii) Mark-sheet of the qualifying examination. viii) Certificate of Registration as Nurse & Midwife (RN/RM) with any State Nursing Council. ix) Proof of recognition of the college from where the candidate has completed B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing/ B.Sc. Nursing (Post-certificate)/Post-Basic/B.Sc. Nursing (4 years) x) The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable*: a. SC/ST/OBC/EWS Certificate* issued by the competent authority and should be in English or Hindi in language. Community and resolution number should be clearly mentioned in the certificate. OBC/EWS certificate should be the same as provided to the Examination Section, AIIMS, New Delhi, at the time of submission of the application. b. The eligibility of the OBC (NCL)/EWS certificate shall be determined strictly in accordance with provisions of the Prospectus, including the prescribed cut-off date and validity requirements.