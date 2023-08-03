AIIMS Patna Post Doctoral Fellowship Merit List 2023 releases, download pdf here

AIIMS Post Doctoral Fellowship Merit List 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has issued the merit list of candidates for admission to the post-doctoral fellowship course. Candidates can download the AIIMS Patna Post Doctoral Fellowship merit list pdf online from the official website: aiimspatna.edu.in.

The merit list has been released based on the marks secured in the examination conducted on July 30, 2023. The IIMS Patna Post Doctoral Fellowship result is provisional and subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria. The selection is subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original etc.

How to download AIIMS Post Doctoral Fellowship Merit List 2023 PDF?

The information provided by the candidates in the online application for post-doctoral fellowship courses without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, qualifying certificates etc. as applicable. They can go through the steps to know how to download the merit list for fellowship:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aiimspatna.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and go to important announcement section

Step 3: Now, click on view all

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on merit list of candidates for admission to Post-Doctoral Fellowship course

Step 6: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 7: Save and download it for future references

What all details are mentioned on AIIMS Patna Post Doctoral Fellowship Merit List 2023?

Candidates can check below the information that are mentioned on the merit list pdf:

Rank

Name of candidate

Registration number

Date of birth

Percentile

What after the release of AIIMS Patna Post Doctoral Fellowship Merit List 2023?

After the release of the merit list, all the shortlisted candidates will be eligible for the counselling process. The admission and counselling schedule is expected to soon release on the official website of AIIMS Patna. All communication will also be made through the official website or on the registered email address/registered mobile number of the candidates.

Also Read: UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 likely today, check steps to download here