  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 likely today, check steps to download here

UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 likely today, check steps to download here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DMET is expected to release the seat allotment result of Uttar Pradesh NEET for round 1 by today or tomorrow. Those who have registered online can check the UP MBBS/BDS allotment list online at upneet.gov.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 09:45 IST
UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1
UP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1

UP NEET Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will be releasing the seat allotment result for round 1 UP NEET UG counselling on August 3 or 4, 2023. Candidates can check the UP NEET seat allotment result online on the official website: upneet.gov.in. Further, they can download the allotment letters from August 5 to 8, 2023. 

The UP NEET counselling is held for 4,303 MBBS seats offered by 35 government medical colleges and 4,850 MBBS seats by 31 private colleges. The state also has 300 BDS seats in government colleges and 2,300 BDS seats in private colleges. 

UP NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1 

Candidates can check the dates for seat allotment result for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS admission below: 

Events 

Dates 

UP NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1

August 3 / August 4, 2023

Downloading allotment letter

August 5 to 8, 2023

How to check UPNEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 1? 

It must be noted UP NEET counselling 2023 will be held for allotment of 85% seats. Candidates who have registered for state level counselling can check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation result online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Documents required during the verification process of UP NEET 2023 counselling

Candidates have to carry the following documents to the respective nodal centres for verification. They can check below the list of documents needed: 

  • NEET admit card 2023
  • NEET rank card 2023
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • A valid photo Id proof (Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Pan Card)
  • Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh
  • Caste Certificate
  • Online registration slip
  • Receipt depicting the successful deposition of security money

Also Read: AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out, Download PDF Through Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023