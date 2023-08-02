AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allocation Result Out, Download PDF Through Direct Link Here

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Allotment: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has released the B.Sc Nursing first-round seat allotment result. The seat allotment results have been released on August 1, 2023, for the nursing courses offered at AIIMS New, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Bibinagar, Deoghar, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Nagpur, Mangalagiri, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh and Raebareli for the 2023 academic session. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

AIIMS has allotted seats to candidates based on the choices entered during the choice filling process which was conducted from July 24 to 28, 2023. Candidates allotted seats must report to the institution for further admission procedure) on or before August 12, 2023.

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Allotment List - Click Here

How to Check AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Round 1 seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can download the pdf for the nursing seat allotment through the link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AIIMS exam

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing seat allotment result

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the AIIMS B.Sc Nursing seat allotment for further reference

AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Last Rank

The last rank at which the seat (AIIMS) has been allocated in the respective category is given below:

Category UR OBC SC ST EWS Excluding PWBD 1048 1712 4339 8221 3441 PWBD Only - 4522 - - -

It must be noted that those who did not participate in the 1st round of seat allotment are not eligible for the 2nd round allocation. However, they can participate in the open round of seat allocation.

Also Read: UGC Issues Notification On Unrecognised Universities, Institutions Offering Fake Degree, Check Details Here