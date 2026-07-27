Anti-Leak Bill Gets a Tech Push as Nandan Nilekani Takes Charge of Task Force

In a latest declaration, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a High-Powered Task Force to work on examination reforms. The force will be led by the renowned technocrat, digital infrastructure innovator, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The committee will recommend a range of structural, administrative, and tech-driven reforms aiming to boost the transparency, security, and credibility of India's national competitive examination system.

The task force will conduct a thorough evaluation of operational vulnerabilities, review end-to-end delivery protocols, and present a strategic roadmap to ensure that upcoming nationwide competitive examinations uphold the highest standards of integrity, security, and public trust.