Anti-Leak Bill Gets a Tech Push as Nandan Nilekani Takes Charge of Task Force
Who is Nandan Nilekani, the new face of the task force made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the fair execution of the competitive examinations.
In a latest declaration, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a High-Powered Task Force to work on examination reforms. The force will be led by the renowned technocrat, digital infrastructure innovator, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.
The committee will recommend a range of structural, administrative, and tech-driven reforms aiming to boost the transparency, security, and credibility of India's national competitive examination system.
The task force will conduct a thorough evaluation of operational vulnerabilities, review end-to-end delivery protocols, and present a strategic roadmap to ensure that upcoming nationwide competitive examinations uphold the highest standards of integrity, security, and public trust.
Tech-backed Nandan Nilekani Heading the Panel
With the announcement of the task force, PM Modi named Nilekani to lead the panel tasked with recommending structural and technology-driven measures to enhance the integrity, transparency and credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted examinations.the suggestion is fueled by his tech background as an Infosys co-founder, with a vision of possible technology-driven measures aimed at improving the transparency, security and credibility of public examinations.
Nilekani served as one of the seven co-founders of Infosys and was also the non-executive chairman since returning to the role in 2017. Apart from the corporate world, he is widely recognised for leading the UIDAI, where he took charge of the rollout of Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identity programme.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.