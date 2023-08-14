AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Web Option Entry Closes Today, Allotment List On August 23

AP EAPCET 2023 Option Entry: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will close the window for students to complete the web options entry process for the EAMCET counselling process today, August 14, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the EAPCET 2023 entrance exams and are eligible for the counselling process can visit the official website and complete the web options entry process for the allotment process.

To be considered for the AP EAMCET 2023 allotment process it is mandatory for students to complete the web option entry. Candidates are required to login using their AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth. When entering the options, candidates are advised to enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference to be considered for the allotment process.

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling web options entry link is available on the official website -

Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the web options entry process through the link given here.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

How to Enter AP EAMCET 2023 Web Options

The AP EAMCET 2023 option entry window will close today, August 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the seat allotment option entry process can visit the official website of AP EAPCET and enter the options.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the web option link given

Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

According to the schedule given, candidates will be provided with a chance to change their options entered on August 16, 2023. The seat allotment result for AP EAPCET will be announced on August 23, 2023. The self-joining and reporting at college for candidates allotted seats will be from August 23 to 31, 2023.

