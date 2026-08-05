AP TET Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 & Paper 2

AP TET Cutoff 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 examination has been successfully conducted today, August 5, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions from August 5 to August 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared in today's exam are now eagerly waiting to know the AP TET Cutoff 2026. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the exam and become eligible for teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have appeared in the AP TET 2026 exam can check the complete cutoff 2026 details and category-wise qualifying marks in this article.

AP TET Cutoff 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the complete details about AP TET Cutoff 2026 in the table given below: