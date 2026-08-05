AP TET Cutoff 2026: Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks for Paper 1 & Paper 2
The AP TET Exam 2026 was conducted today by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The examination is scheduled from 5 to 21 August 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the AP TET 2026 category-wise cutoff marks in this article or on the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
Key Points
- AP TET 2026 exam conducted on Aug 5, scheduled until Aug 21, 2026.
- AP TET 2026 is a qualifying exam; successful candidates get a lifetime TET certificate.
- General needs 90 (60%), BC 75 (50%), SC/ST/PwD 60 (40%) marks to qualify.
AP TET Cutoff 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 examination has been successfully conducted today, August 5, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be held in two sessions from August 5 to August 21, 2026. Candidates who appeared in today's exam are now eagerly waiting to know the AP TET Cutoff 2026. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to pass the exam and become eligible for teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have appeared in the AP TET 2026 exam can check the complete cutoff 2026 details and category-wise qualifying marks in this article.
AP TET Cutoff 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete details about AP TET Cutoff 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
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Exam Name
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APTET
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Total Marks
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150
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General Category Cutoff
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90 marks (60%)
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BC Category Cutoff
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75 marks (60%)
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SC/ST/PwD Category Cutoff
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60 marks (50%)
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Exam Type
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Qualifying
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Official website
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aptet.apcfss.in
AP TET Cut Off 2026
The AP TET 2026 cutoff is the minimum score a candidate needs to pass the exam, for a total of 150 marks. The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, sets category-wise qualifying marks General category needs 90 marks (60%), BC candidates need 75 marks (50%), and SC/ST/PwD candidates need 60 marks (40%) to pass. As AP TET is a qualifying exam, not a ranking test, there is no merit list released by the authority. Qualified candidates can get a lifetime-valid TET certificate. It is also required to apply for AP DSC Teacher recruitment, where TET marks carry 20% weightage.
AP TET Cut Off 2026 Category-wise
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the detailed category-wise cutoff for AP TET in the table given below:
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Category
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Qualifying Marks
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Minimum Marks (Out of 150)
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General/UR
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60%
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90
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BC
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50%
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75
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SC/ST/PwD
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40%
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60
Steps to Check AP TET Cut Off 2026
Candidates can check the AP TET Cutoff 2026 by following these steps:
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Visit the official website AP TET, aptet.apcfss.in
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On the homepage, select the link "AP TET 2026"
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Click on the Cutoff 2026 Link
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Select the "Qualifying Marks"
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The Category-wise cutoff will appear on the screen
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Check the category-wise cutoff marks
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Download and save for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com