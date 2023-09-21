AP EAMCET Final Allotment List Today, Get Direct Link Here, Reporting From September 22

AP EAPCET Final Phase Allotment: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will be announcing the AP EAPCET counselling final phase seat allotment result today, September 21, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the final phase allotment can visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2023 to check the allotment result.

The AP EAPCET allotment result will be announced in the online mode. Candidates can check the results by logging in using the login ID and password. Those allotted seats in the AP EAMCET final allotment list can report to the allotted colleges for the admission and fee payment process. According to the schedule, the self-reporting and reporting to the colleges will begin on September 22, 2023.

AP EAMCET final phase allotment result will be available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the allotment list through the direct link given here.

AP EAPCET Final Phase Allotment - Link To Be Available Soon

How to Check AP EAPCET Final Phase Allotment Result?

The AP EAMCET allotment result will be announced on the official website today, September 21, 2023. Candidates participating in the counselling round can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the final allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the AP EAPCET login ID and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

AP EAPCET Counselling Documents Required

AP EAMCET rank card 2023 .

AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket.

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

Study Certificate

EWS certificate

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the Qualifying examination

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years

Integrated Community Certificate,

Income certificate of parents from all sources

Local status certificate

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out on rajugneet2023.com