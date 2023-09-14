AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registrations Commence, Allotment List on Sept 21

AP EAPCET Final Phase Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has commenced the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling final phase registration process today, September 14, 2023. Candidates applying for the phase 2 allotment round can complete the registration and application process through the link available on the official website.
The last date for students to register for the phase 2 counselling process is September 15, 2023. Eligible candidates are required to register through the link given on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Registration is a mandatory process in order for candidates to be considered for the allotment round. Students will also be able to exercise their option entry from today onwards. The last date for students to enter their options for allotment is September 16, 2023. Candidates can check here the steps to register final phase allotment and the AP EAPCET 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule.
AP EAPCET Counselling Registration for Final Phase - Click Here
AP EAPCET Counselling Final Phase Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification
|
September 14 to 15, 2023
|
Online verification of uploaded certificates a
|
September 14 to 16, 2023
|
Exercising the web-options
|
September 14 to 17, 2023
|
Change of options for the candidates
|
September 17, 2023
|
Allotment of seats
|
September 21, 2023
|
Self-reporting and reporting at college
|
September 22 to 25, 2023
AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Registration Process
The AP EAPCET counselling round 2 registration window is now open for candidates. To register for the phase 2 counselling process candidates can follow the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official counselling website of AP EAPCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the link given
Step 4: Fill in the required details and complete the registration process
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Fill out the application form
Step 7: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 8: Save the choices and click on submit
