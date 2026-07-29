AP ECET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Result Expected Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Schedule, Details Here

AP ECET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results for phase 1 of AP ECET 2026 today, July 29, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling for round 1 will be able to check their allotment results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the results were expected to be released on July 28, 2026 at 8 PM, which were then postponed due to minor technical issues.

AP ECET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the status of the phase 1 of AP ECET Counselling 2026 here: