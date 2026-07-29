AP ECET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Result Expected Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Schedule, Details Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results for phase 1 of AP ECET 2026 today, July 29, 2026 on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. It was postponed from July 28, 2026 at 8 PM due to minor technical issues.
AP ECET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the results for phase 1 of AP ECET 2026 today, July 29, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling for round 1 will be able to check their allotment results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Earlier, the results were expected to be released on July 28, 2026 at 8 PM, which were then postponed due to minor technical issues.
AP ECET Counselling 2026: Phase 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the status of the phase 1 of AP ECET Counselling 2026 here:
|Event
|Date
|Status
|Original Allotment Release Date
|July 20, 2026
|Postponed
|First Postponement
|July 24, 2026
|Revised
|Second Postponement
|July 27, 2026
|Revised
|Third Postponement
|July 28, 2026
|Result not released after 8 PM
|Revised Expected Release Date
|July 29, 2026
|Awaited
How to check AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘AP ECET - 2026’ tab.
- Click on the link for seat allotment result.
- Enter your Application Number and password to submit.
- AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your allotted college and branch details.
- Review and download the allotment letter.
DIRECT LINK - AP ECET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.