  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Admissions From December 1

AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Admissions From December 1

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result to be announced on November 30, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission possess from December 1 to 2, 2023. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 29, 2023 09:22 IST
AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 allotment result
AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 allotment result

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result tomorrow, November 30, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the phase 1 counselling process can visit the official website tomorrow, to check the allotment result. 

The AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 allotment result will be issued based on the choices entered by candidates in the web options entry process. Those allotted seats in the first allotment round can report for admissions on December 1 and 2, 2023. When reporting for admissions candidates are advised to carry necessary documents with them.

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link available here. 

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP LAWCET Phase 1 allotment result will be available on November 30, 2023. Students who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET

Step 2: Click on the LAWCET allotment result

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

When reporting for admissions, students are advised to carry all relevant certificates and documents. Those who are unable to secure a seat in the phase 1 allotment will be able to participate in the second phase counselling. The schedule for AP LAWCET 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule will be available soon. 

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Soon; Check List of Required Documents Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023