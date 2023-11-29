AP LAWCET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Admissions From December 1

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result tomorrow, November 30, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the phase 1 counselling process can visit the official website tomorrow, to check the allotment result.

The AP LAWCET 2023 phase 1 allotment result will be issued based on the choices entered by candidates in the web options entry process. Those allotted seats in the first allotment round can report for admissions on December 1 and 2, 2023. When reporting for admissions candidates are advised to carry necessary documents with them.

AP LAWCET 2023 counselling phase 1 allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link available here.

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP LAWCET Phase 1 allotment result will be available on November 30, 2023. Students who have applied for the allotment round can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET

Step 2: Click on the LAWCET allotment result

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and password

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

When reporting for admissions, students are advised to carry all relevant certificates and documents. Those who are unable to secure a seat in the phase 1 allotment will be able to participate in the second phase counselling. The schedule for AP LAWCET 2023 phase 2 counselling schedule will be available soon.

