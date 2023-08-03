AP OAMDC 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow, Get List Of Documents For Admission Here

AP OAMDC Allotment 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be announcing the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) phase 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, August 4, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process will be able to check the allotment result on the official website of APSCHE.

To check the AP OAMDC allotment results candidates can visit the official website and log in through the link provided. Candidates allotted seats in the allotment round will be required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents for the final admission process.

Candidates can check the AP OAMDC allotment list candidates can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check here the steps to follow to check the OAMDC allotment result, list of documents, and other counselling allotment details.

AP OAMDC Allotment 2023 Steps to Follow

To check the AP OAMDC phase 1 allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the OAMDC allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE

Step 2: Click on the OAMDC counselling website

Step 3: Click on the phase 1 allotment result

Step 4: Login using the AP OAMDC login id and password

Step 5: The Phase 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the phase 1 allotment result for admissions

AP OAMDC 2023 List of Documents Required

Candidates allotted seats in the phase 1 allotment round are required to report to the allotted colleges with the documents required for admission purposes. Students can check below the list of documents required for admissions.

SSC, Intermediate marks memo.

Certificates from class 6 to 12

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate/Ration Card

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate

PwD certificate

Residence certificates have to be verified by the counseling authorities

Special category certificate

APSCHE conducts the AP OAMDC for admission to the BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, B.Voc and other UG programmes offered in degree colleges across the state.

