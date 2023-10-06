AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Results Out Today at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will announce the AP PGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result today, October 6, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the AP PGCET 2023 exams and have applied for the counselling process can visit the official website of PGCET to check the seat allotment result.

To participate in the counselling allotment candidates were required to complete the registration and enter the choices in the allotment application from September 24 to 29, 2023. The allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered by the candidates and the availability of seats for a particular programme.

AP PGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can also check the results through the link given here. The link will be available as soon as the results are announced online.

AP PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result - Link to be available soon

How to Check AP PGCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result

The AP PGCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGCET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the PGCET 2023 hall ticket number and password

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment order for admissions

Candidates allotted seats are required to download the seat allotment order for the admissions. Students are required to report to the allotted colleges from today onwards along with their original certificates and documents.

