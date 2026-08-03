ATMA August 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply at atmaaims.com Before Deadline; Exam on August 9

The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will close ATMA August 2026 registration window today, August 3, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA must complete the online application process before 5 PM through the official website, atmaaims.com. The fee payment window closed on August 2, and only candidates who have paid the application fee can complete the registration today.

The ATMA August 2026 exam will be conducted in CBT mode on August 9, 2026. Admit cards will be released on August 5. The entrance exam is accepted by several AICTE-approved MBA, PGDM and MMS colleges in India.

ATMA August 2026: Important Dates