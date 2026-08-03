ATMA August 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply at atmaaims.com Before Deadline; Exam on August 9
ATMA August 2026 registration closes today, August 3. Check the last date, application process, eligibility, exam date, admit card schedule, and important details for the AIMS MBA entrance exam.
The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will close ATMA August 2026 registration window today, August 3, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, ATMA must complete the online application process before 5 PM through the official website, atmaaims.com. The fee payment window closed on August 2, and only candidates who have paid the application fee can complete the registration today.
The ATMA August 2026 exam will be conducted in CBT mode on August 9, 2026. Admit cards will be released on August 5. The entrance exam is accepted by several AICTE-approved MBA, PGDM and MMS colleges in India.
ATMA August 2026: Important Dates
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Event Details
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Deadline & Schedule
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Registration Start Date
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July 13, 2026
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Last Date for Online Fee Payment
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August 2, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Last Date for Online Registration
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August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Last Date to Print Completed Application
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August 7, 2026
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Admit Card Download Date
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August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
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ATMA 2026 Exam Date (CBT Mode)
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August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)
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Result Declaration Date
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August 12, 2026
How to Apply for ATMA August 2026?
- Visit the official website: atmaaims.com
- Click on the ATMA August 2026 Registration link
- Log in using your password and personal identification number (PID)
- Fill in the application form using your personal and academic details
- Upload the required documents
- Re-check all the information before final submission
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
ATMA 2026 Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university
- Final-year undergraduate students awaiting results may also be eligible to apply, subject to the institute's admission requirements
- There is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination
Documents Required for ATMA August 2026 Registration
- Valid email ID and mobile number
- Passport-size photograph
- Signature
- Educational qualification details
- Debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI for fee payment
ATMA 2026 Exam Pattern
The ATMA exam will be conducted in online CBT mode for a duration of three hours. The paper consists of 180 multiple-choice questions divided into six sections, testing candidates on Analytical Reasoning, Verbal Skills, and Quantitative Skills. Each correct answer carries one mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.