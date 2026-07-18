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ATMA July Result 2026 Announced at atmaaims.com, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:22 IST

ATMA July Results 2026: AIMS has issued the ATMA July result on its official websites. Candidates are advised to visit the ATMA website and download the scorecard. Read the article to know exam related details.

ATMA July Result 2026
ATMA July Result 2026
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The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA July exam result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on July 12, 2026 can visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com and download their official scorecard once the link is activated by logging in using their PID number and password. ATMA exam is held multiple times in a year for students who want to take admission into MBA, PGDM, MMS and other management courses offered by different management institutes across India. A student can appear as many times he wants and the best score will be considered for admission. Read the article to know more details.

ATMA July Result 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the table given below to know ATMA Result and other exam related details.

ATMA July Result 2026 Overview

Particular 

Detail 

Exam Name

ATMA July 2026 

Conducting Body 

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)

Exam Date 

July 12, 2026

Exam Mode 

Online 

Exam Level 

National level

Result Release Date

July 18, 2026

Login Details 
  • PID Number 
  • Password 

Exam Frequency 

Held Multiples Times a Year 

Official Website 

atmaaims.com

Steps to Download ATMA July Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the ATMA July session result without facing any issues.

  1. Visit ATMA Official Website at atmaaims.com
  2. On the official portal find and click on ATMA July Result Link 
  3. Enter your login details such as PID number and password correctly 
  4. Click on submit button given below 
  5. The ATMA July Result will be displayed on your screen 
  6. Check and verify details mentioned on your ATMA scorecard 
  7. Download and take printout for future use

Details Mentioned on ATMA July Scorecard 2026

Candidates are advised to check all the information printed on their ATMA scorecard. In case of any discrepancy they should contact the exam authorities to get it corrected.

  • Name of Candidate
  • Roll Number 
  • Examination name 
  • Date of Examination 
  • Application number or Registration Number 
  • Section Wise Marks 
  • Overall Percentile achieved 

What after ATMA Results?

After the results are announced, candidates must first download their scorecard and then apply for their shortlisted colleges to be able to participate in next rounds such as Group Discussion, Personal Interview or Written Ability Test depending on institute admission criteria to get confirmed admission.

Institutes Accepting ATMA Score

Candidates who have qualified for the ATMA exam can check the table given below to know the top institutes that offer admissions in MBA and PDGM Program.

Top ATMA MBA Colleges 

Institute Name 

Location 

PUMBA (Department of Management Sciences, Pune University)

Pune 

Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management (WeSchool)

Mumbai and Bengaluru 

Christ University (CU)

Bengaluru

SIES School of Business Studies

Mumbai

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)

Hyderabad

XIME (Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship)

Bengaluru/Chennai/Kochi

KIIT School of Management (KSOM)

Bhubaneswar

New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM) 

New Delhi

Alliance University

Bengaluru

Indus Business Academy (IBA)

Bengaluru

IISWBM

Kolkata

EDII (Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India)

Ahmedabad

ITM Business School

Navi Mumbai

JIMS (Jagan Institute of Management Studies)

Delhi 

NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research

Mumbai 
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:47 IST

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