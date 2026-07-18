ATMA July Result 2026 Announced at atmaaims.com, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF
ATMA July Results 2026: AIMS has issued the ATMA July result on its official websites. Candidates are advised to visit the ATMA website and download the scorecard. Read the article to know exam related details.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA July exam result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on July 12, 2026 can visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com and download their official scorecard once the link is activated by logging in using their PID number and password. ATMA exam is held multiple times in a year for students who want to take admission into MBA, PGDM, MMS and other management courses offered by different management institutes across India. A student can appear as many times he wants and the best score will be considered for admission. Read the article to know more details.
ATMA July Result 2026 Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to know ATMA Result and other exam related details.
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ATMA July Result 2026 Overview
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Particular
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Detail
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Exam Name
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ATMA July 2026
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Conducting Body
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Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS)
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Exam Date
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July 12, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Exam Level
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National level
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Result Release Date
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July 18, 2026
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Login Details
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Exam Frequency
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Held Multiples Times a Year
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Official Website
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atmaaims.com
Steps to Download ATMA July Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the ATMA July session result without facing any issues.
- Visit ATMA Official Website at atmaaims.com
- On the official portal find and click on ATMA July Result Link
- Enter your login details such as PID number and password correctly
- Click on submit button given below
- The ATMA July Result will be displayed on your screen
- Check and verify details mentioned on your ATMA scorecard
- Download and take printout for future use
Details Mentioned on ATMA July Scorecard 2026
Candidates are advised to check all the information printed on their ATMA scorecard. In case of any discrepancy they should contact the exam authorities to get it corrected.
- Name of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Examination name
- Date of Examination
- Application number or Registration Number
- Section Wise Marks
- Overall Percentile achieved
What after ATMA Results?
After the results are announced, candidates must first download their scorecard and then apply for their shortlisted colleges to be able to participate in next rounds such as Group Discussion, Personal Interview or Written Ability Test depending on institute admission criteria to get confirmed admission.
Institutes Accepting ATMA Score
Candidates who have qualified for the ATMA exam can check the table given below to know the top institutes that offer admissions in MBA and PDGM Program.
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Top ATMA MBA Colleges
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Institute Name
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Location
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PUMBA (Department of Management Sciences, Pune University)
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Pune
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Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management (WeSchool)
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Mumbai and Bengaluru
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Christ University (CU)
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Bengaluru
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SIES School of Business Studies
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Mumbai
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Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
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Hyderabad
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XIME (Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship)
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Bengaluru/Chennai/Kochi
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KIIT School of Management (KSOM)
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Bhubaneswar
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New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM)
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New Delhi
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Alliance University
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Bengaluru
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Indus Business Academy (IBA)
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Bengaluru
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IISWBM
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Kolkata
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EDII (Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India)
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Ahmedabad
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ITM Business School
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Navi Mumbai
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JIMS (Jagan Institute of Management Studies)
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Delhi
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NL Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research
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Mumbai
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.