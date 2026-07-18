ATMA July Result 2026 Announced at atmaaims.com, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA July exam result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on July 12, 2026 can visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com and download their official scorecard once the link is activated by logging in using their PID number and password. ATMA exam is held multiple times in a year for students who want to take admission into MBA, PGDM, MMS and other management courses offered by different management institutes across India. A student can appear as many times he wants and the best score will be considered for admission. Read the article to know more details.

ATMA July Result 2026 Overview

Candidates can check the table given below to know ATMA Result and other exam related details.