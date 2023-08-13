BHU UG 2nd Allotment List 2023 Releases, Know How To Check Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University has released the 2nd seat allotment list for BHU undergraduate programmes in online mode. Candidates can check and download the seat allocation results for round 2 through the official website - bhuonline.in.

Shortlisted candidates are required to make the payment before August 14, 2023, (5.59 pm) in online mode. As per the official schedule, there will be a total of 8 rounds of BHU UG seat allotments for regular students to get admission into various UG courses. The registration portal for the mop-up round will be open from August 16 to 18, 2023.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Seat Allotment List For Round 2 - Direct Link (Official Website)

How to check and download the BHU UG 2nd seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to check the seat allotment list online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Search for UG admission on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the direct link for the BHU UG seat allotment list

Step 4: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: After this, fill out the required login credentials email id and password

Step 6: The BHU UG 2nd seat allocation list will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

BHU UG Admissions 2023 Mop-UP round

As per the released notification, after the completion of the regular round (tentatively by August 12, 2023) the University will run the mop-up round in order to fill out the leftover seats. Candidates who are wishing to take admission into the vacant seat shall have to re-register on the BHU UG admission portal. The authorities will provide three days to the candidates to register for the mop-up round.

