Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh has announced seat allotment results for the NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling. Candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 exams and applied for MBBS admissions in the state medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh can visit the official website to check the counselling allotment result.

To check the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling allotment list candidates are required to visit the official website and login to the counselling portal on the official website. According to the NEET UG counselling schedule, students allotted seats can complete the allotment admissions by reporting to the colleges by August 14, 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - apdhte.nic.in. Candidates can also check the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG round 1 counselling allotment results through the link available here.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Round 1 - Click Here

How to Check Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Result

The NEET UG 2023 round 1 counselling allotment result is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can check the allotment list by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

Step 2: Click on the counselling portal on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG roll number and password

Step 4: Download the round 1 allotment result for further reference

Candidates reporting for the admission process must carry all required certificates and documents with them along with photocopies of the documents. Candidates are required to produce original copies of the documents for the admission process.

