Bihar BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result OUT; Download Allocation Status at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Bihar BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 for professional streams at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their allotment order using login credentials, choose 'Freeze' to confirm or 'Float' for Round 2 upgradation, and report for physical document verification.
Bihar BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has formally announced the 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 for state-level counseling in professional courses, such as engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, horticulture, and health science streams. The students who have completed the online selection and locking procedure can use their roll number/application number and password to log in to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and check their seat allotment status.
Once they logged in, the applicants need to download their provisional seat allotment letter that will contain the allotted college, academic branch, and nodal center to visit. While downloading their allotment letter, candidates need to mention their preference for auto-upgradation. If they choose the option ‘Freeze’, then it means that the applicant has accepted the allotted seat, while choosing ‘Float’ implies that the seat is provisionally allotted to them and they can be allotted a more preferred seat in the second round.
How To Check the Bihar BCECE 1st Round Seat Allotment 2026?
To Check the Bihar BCECE 1st Round Seat Allotment 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in through any web browser.
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Click the link for BCECE 1st Round Seat Allotment Result.
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Enter your application roll number, password, and security PIN.
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Login into your dashboard to see your allotted college and professional course.
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Select freeze or float option depending on your admission preference.
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Download and take a printout of the provisional allotment order.
Bihar BCECE 1st Round Seat Allotment 2026: Key Highlights & Important Dates
Below mentioned are the important dates related to the Bihar BCECE 1st Round Seat Allotment 2026:
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Event
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Date
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1st Round Allotment Result Status
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Declared / Active
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Download Allotment Order Window
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Active Now
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Document Verification & Reporting at Centre
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Scheduled as per Allotment Order
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Choice for Willingness (Auto-Upgradation)
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Available during Allotment Order Download
What After The Results?
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Provisional Allotment Letter Download: Use User ID, Password, and Security PIN to log in and download the provisional allotment letter.
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Upgradability (Auto-Upgradation): Freeze (Non-upgradability): Confirm the provisional allotment and proceed with admissions.
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Upgradable (Auto-Upgradation): Confirm the provisional allotment but also upgradable in preference in Round 2.
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Reporting Centre: Physical verification of documents at the Reporting Centre as specified in your allotment letter.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.