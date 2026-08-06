Bihar BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result OUT; Download Allocation Status at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar BCECE 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has formally announced the 1st Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 for state-level counseling in professional courses, such as engineering, agriculture, pharmacy, horticulture, and health science streams. The students who have completed the online selection and locking procedure can use their roll number/application number and password to log in to the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and check their seat allotment status.

Once they logged in, the applicants need to download their provisional seat allotment letter that will contain the allotted college, academic branch, and nodal center to visit. While downloading their allotment letter, candidates need to mention their preference for auto-upgradation. If they choose the option ‘Freeze’, then it means that the applicant has accepted the allotted seat, while choosing ‘Float’ implies that the seat is provisionally allotted to them and they can be allotted a more preferred seat in the second round.