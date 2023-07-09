Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023 declared, get direct link here

Bihar Board ITHSLL Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) result today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the Bihar ITHSLL results online secondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their roll code, roll number and date of birth in the login window. Earlier, the registration process was started on January 26 and ended on February 3, 2023. The correction window was opened on February 6 and closed on February 13, 2023.

How to check BSEB ITI Language Exam Result 2023?

Candidates can check their ITHSLL result online. They can go through the steps to know how to download Bihar Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) result below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Bihar Board ITHSLL result link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll code, roll number and date of birth in login window

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

What To do in case of any error/discrepancy in the Bihar Board ITHSLL Language Exam Result 2023?

In case of any discrepancy in the BSEB ITI result 2023, candidates can contact the head of the institutions for rectification of the errors through the online portal. Once done, candidates will be informed via mail or call. They will have to again download the rectified Bihar Board ITI Language exam result 2023 sheet.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window

The Bihar School Examination Board will close the correction window for Bihar Board intermediate dummy registration card 2024 on July 10, 2023. The board officials issued the revised second dummy registration card to the students after rectifying the error in the first registration card for the students who are appearing in the BSEB Inter board exams 2024. In order to make the required changes, students need to contact their school heads.

