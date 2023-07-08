CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Supplementary Admit Card 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the CBSE class 10, 12 supplementary exam admit card. School heads and private candidates can download the CBSE supplementary exam admit card through the link on the official website.

CBSE will be conducting the supplementary exams from July 17, 2023. School authorities can download the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exam admit card using the user id and password while private candidates can visit the official website and download the admit card using any one - application number, precious roll number and year or the candidate name.

CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exam admit card is available for download on the official website - cbse.gov.in. A direct link for downloading the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exam admit card is also provided below.

CBSE Supplementary Admit Card Notification - Click Here

School Login - Click Here

Private Candidate - Click Here

Steps to Download the CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Admit Card

The CBSE board class 10 and 12 supplementary exams admit card is available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Click on school login/ private candidate

Step 5: Enter all relevant credentials

Step 6: Download the CBSE supplementary exam admit card for further reference

CBSE will be conducting the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams from July 17, 2023. The class 12 exams will be conducted in a single day from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the class 10 exams will be conducted until July 22, 2023, from 1:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm depending on the subjects.

