BITSAT 2026 Counselling: Hostel Fee Payment Link Activated, Reporting Instructions Released

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the online hostel fee payment process for students who have been admitted to its First Degree programme through BITSAT 2026. The institute has also shared important reporting instructions and a list of documents that students must bring when they report to their allotted campus for admission. Candidates should complete the hostel fee payment though the official admission portal before visiting the assigned campus. Read the article to know more details.

BITSAT 2026 Counselling: Reporting Guidelines

BITS Pilani has issued the reporting guidelines for students who have been allotted admission to its First Degree programme. On the day of reporting candidates must complete all admission formalities at their allotted campus.They should bring all required original documents along with one self attested photocopy of each document for verification. Students must carry the following documents while reporting: