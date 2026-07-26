BITSAT 2026 Counselling: Hostel Fee Payment Link Activated, Reporting Instructions Released
BITS Pilani has commenced the BITSAT 2026 hostel fee payment portal. Know the reporting process, document list and other admission guidelines in this article.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has started the online hostel fee payment process for students who have been admitted to its First Degree programme through BITSAT 2026. The institute has also shared important reporting instructions and a list of documents that students must bring when they report to their allotted campus for admission. Candidates should complete the hostel fee payment though the official admission portal before visiting the assigned campus. Read the article to know more details.
BITSAT 2026 Counselling: Reporting Guidelines
BITS Pilani has issued the reporting guidelines for students who have been allotted admission to its First Degree programme. On the day of reporting candidates must complete all admission formalities at their allotted campus.They should bring all required original documents along with one self attested photocopy of each document for verification. Students must carry the following documents while reporting:
- Admission offer letter signed by both the candidates and parent or guardian
- Class 10th marksheet and passing certificate
- Class 12th marksheet and passing certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Medical Fitness Certificate in prescribed format
- Candidates undertaking
- Hostel fee and other admission Fee Slip
- Aadhaar Card
BITS 2026: Hostel Fee
BITS Pilani has opened the online hostel fee payment portal for newly admitted students. The institute has also shared separate student welfare and hostel guidelines for the Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses to make the admission process easier. Students who have confirmed their admission should complete the following steps before reporting to their campus.
- Pay the hostel fee and other applicable charges through the online portal
- Download and read the reporting instructions carefully
- Keep all original documents along with one self attested photocopy of each document ready
Download and fill in the required formats for the medical fitness, undertakings and affidavits wherever needed
- Visit the allotted campus on the given reporting date with all the required documents and proof of fee payment to complete the admission process
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