BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Results to be Announced Today; Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF
Birla Institute of Technology and Science will officially announce the BITSAT Iteration 4 results today on its website. Check the article to know important dates and seat allotment process.
BITS Pilani will announce the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 seat allotment results Today i.e July 22, 2026 on its official admission portal. Candidates who took part in the counselling process will be able to view their seat allotment status by visiting the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Official website and logging in using their application number and password.
The result will show if a candidate has received a seat, moved to higher preference or placed on the waiting list. Candidates who get a new seat or an upgraded seat must complete the admission process before the deadline. Selected students must report to their allotted BITS campus. They need to verify their documents and pay the admission fee by July 25, 2026 in order to confirm their admission. In case they miss their allotted seat will be cancelled. Candidates who have not received their first or second preference course can choose to stay on the waiting list. They may get a better seat in the next counselling round if seats are available.Read the article to know more details.
BITSAT Iteration Result 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Iteration 4 seat allotment result
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July 22, 2026
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Last date to report at allotted campus and complete admission for candidates selected in Iteration 1 to 4
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July 25, 2026
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Document verification biometric process ID card photo and admission formalities
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July 28 to 30, 2026
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Parent interaction session with the Vice Chancellor and campus Directors
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July 28 to 30, 2026
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Orientation programme for newly admitted students
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July 30, 2026
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First semester begins
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July 31, 2026
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Student registration at all campuses
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August 1, 2026
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Iteration 5 seat allotment result
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August 1, 2026
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Regular classes begin
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August 2, 2026
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Last date to pay admission fee for Iteration 5 candidates
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August 6, 2026
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Reporting at allotted campus for Iteration 5 candidates
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August 7, 2026
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Iteration 6 seat allotment result
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August 10, 2026
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Last date to pay admission fee for Iteration 6 candidates
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August 14, 2026
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Reporting at allotted campus for Iteration 6 candidates
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August 17, 2026
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Iteration 7 seat allotment result if conducted
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August 18, 2026
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Last date to pay admission fee for Iteration 7 candidates if conducted
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August 21, 2026
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Reporting at allotted campus for Iteration 7 candidates if conducted
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August 22, 2026
Steps to Download BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Results?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below:
- Visit the BITS official website at bitspilaniedu.com/FD2026/Bits/Default.aspx
- On the Homepage click on the iteration link
- A new window will appear
- Enter your login details and click on submit button
- Check your BITSAT Seat Allotment status
BITSAT Seat Allotment Process 2026
The seat allotment is prepared by using the BITSAT 2026 Score. It also depends on the course choices you selected during counselling. The availability of seats at different BITS Campus is checked before allotting a seat. Based on all these factors each candidate is offered the best possible seat in every round.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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