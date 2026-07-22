BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 Results to be Announced Today; Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

BITS Pilani will announce the BITSAT 2026 Iteration 4 seat allotment results Today i.e July 22, 2026 on its official admission portal. Candidates who took part in the counselling process will be able to view their seat allotment status by visiting the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Official website and logging in using their application number and password.

The result will show if a candidate has received a seat, moved to higher preference or placed on the waiting list. Candidates who get a new seat or an upgraded seat must complete the admission process before the deadline. Selected students must report to their allotted BITS campus. They need to verify their documents and pay the admission fee by July 25, 2026 in order to confirm their admission. In case they miss their allotted seat will be cancelled. Candidates who have not received their first or second preference course can choose to stay on the waiting list. They may get a better seat in the next counselling round if seats are available.Read the article to know more details.