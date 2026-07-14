BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2026 OUT at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, Check Steps to View Seat Allotment

BITS Pilani has announced the BITSAT Iteration 3 result today i.e July 14, 2026 around 5 Pm. Candidates now be able to visit the official website at bitsadmission.com and use their application number and password to check their seat allotment result. Those who are allotted a seat during the BITSAT iteration 3 seat allotment are supposed to pay the seat acceptance fee before July 18, 2026 and report to the allotted BITS campus with their important documents to get them verified and proceed ahead with their admission formalities. Read the article to know more details.

BITSAT Iteration Result 2026: Timetable

Candidates can check the important dates for release of BITSAT results for different rounds of Iteration in the table given below.