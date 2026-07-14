BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2026 OUT at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in, Check Steps to View Seat Allotment
BITSAT Iteration Result 3 has been issued today at its official website. Candidates can check this article to know important dates for BITSAT Iteration results, steps to view seat allotment and what's next in this article.
BITS Pilani has announced the BITSAT Iteration 3 result today i.e July 14, 2026 around 5 Pm. Candidates now be able to visit the official website at bitsadmission.com and use their application number and password to check their seat allotment result. Those who are allotted a seat during the BITSAT iteration 3 seat allotment are supposed to pay the seat acceptance fee before July 18, 2026 and report to the allotted BITS campus with their important documents to get them verified and proceed ahead with their admission formalities. Read the article to know more details.
BITSAT Iteration Result 2026: Timetable
Candidates can check the important dates for release of BITSAT results for different rounds of Iteration in the table given below.
|
Event
|
Release Date
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Iteration 1
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June 21, 2026
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Iteration 2
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July 1, 2026
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Iteration 3
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July 14, 2026
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Iteration 4
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July 22, 2026
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Iteration 5
|
August 1, 2026
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Iteration 6
|
August 10, 2026
How to check BITSAT Iteration 3 Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their BITSAT Iteration 3 results 2026.
- Visit the BITS Pilani official website at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in
- On the official portal click on results
- Enter your application number and password to log in
- BITSAT Iteration 3 results will be displayed on the screen
- Check your details and download it for future use
What After BITSAT 3 Iteration Seat Allotment Results?
After the seat allotment results for BITSAT 3rd Iteration is issued, Candidates will have the option to either choose Freeze, Float or Withdraw their seat. If a candidate is satisfied with the seat allotment they may choose the Freeze option and pay the fees to confirm a seat. In case a student is not sure they can choose the Float option to keep the option open for a better seat and branch. Also if a candidate is completely dissatisfied with the seat allotment and does not wish to continue they can withdraw their names on or before July 20, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.