CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling Registration Extended Till July 20; Get Direct Link

CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling registration deadline has been extended till July 20, 2023. The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry conducts counselling for MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, and BVSc & AH courses offered in the Union Territory. The last date has been extended at the request of the aspirants. However, it must be noted that no further extensions may be provided.

The official notification reads, “Based on requests, the last date for submission of online applications for UG NEET-based admissions to M.B.B.S., B.D.S., B.V.Sc.&A.H. (National SS & NRI) and BAMS is extended till 20.07.2023, 6 pm. For more details candidates can visit the website www.centacpuducherry.in.”

How to Register for CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2023 can apply for seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: centacpuducherry.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply Now tab

Step 3: Now, click on NEET UG 2023 registration link

Step 4: Complete the registration process and then log in

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload documents

Step 6: Pay prescribed fee and submit the form

Step 7: Save the confirmation page and take a printout of the form

CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling: Check Application Fee

Eligible candidates can check out the counselling registration fee below:

Quota Application Fee (Unreserved Category) Application Fee (SC/ST/PWD Category) Government 1,000 500 Government & Management Quota 2,000 1,000 Other States (Management Quota only eligible) 2,000 1,000 NRI/NRI-SP/OCI/PIO 5,000 NA

CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling Schedule

The Pondicherry NEET 2023 counselling is expected to have four rounds, with the conclusion by September. The counselling authority, CENTAC, has not yet released the complete schedule. There are approximately 450 MBBS, 200 BDS, and 63 seats each in BAMS and BVSc & AH courses.

