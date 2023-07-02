CLAT 2024 Registration Commence, Apply Until November 3, Get Direct Link Here

CLAT 2024 Registrations: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registrations for CLAT 2024. As per schedule, the registrations began on July 1, 2023. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of CLAT to complete the registration and application process. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to submit the applications is November 3, 2023.

CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be held in December 2023. The exams will be conducted across the designated exam centres on December 3, 2023. Students applying for the law programmes are required to first register through the link given on the website following which they can submit the online application form and the application fee.

The CLAT 2024 applications are available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the CLAT 2024 applications are also available below.

How to Register for CLAT 2024

The CLAT 2024 entrance exams are conducted for admissions to law programmes. Students eligible to appear for the entrance exams can check below the steps to follow when registering for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

Step 2: Click on new registration on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Login to fill up the application form

Step 5: Fill out the CLAT 2024 application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

CLAT 2024 Application Fee

When submitting the application form, candidates are required to submit the application fee based on the category. Students can check the category-wise application fee here.

Category General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI SC/ST/BPL Fee Rs.4000 Rs.3,500

CLAT 2024: Documents Required for Online Application

When submitting the online applications, the following documents are to be uploaded by candidates.

Front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background Signature of the candidate Category certificate Relevant P.W.D certificate Relevant certificate for BPL category

CLAT 2024

CLAT 2024 exam will be conducted on December 3, 2023 from 2 PM to 4 PM. The CLAT 2024 Admit Card/Hall ticket will be released on the official website shortly after the applications conclude. Students are to answer a total of 120 questions divided into five sections - English Language, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

