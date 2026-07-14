CLAT 2027 Registration To Begin Soon, Check Eligibility, Process, Exam Pattern
The CLAT 2027 notification admission into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes across 25 National Law Universities of India will be released soon, possibly by July 20, according to past trends. Check the minimum qualifying marks required to appear and exam pattern.
CLAT 2027 Notification: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) will soon release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification and begin the application process for the same. Last year, the CLAT was conducted in December with registrations starting on August 1. Once released, candidates aiming for admission into UG and PG law programmes for the 2027-2028 academic year will be able to register for the test on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2027: When Will Notification Be Out?
Candidates can expect the CLAT 2027 notification to be released around July 20, 2026, considering past year trends. The application portal will likely open in August and continue till October, 2026.
CLAT 2027 Eligibility
Candidates aiming for admission into Law UG programmes via CLAT need to have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent marks, except candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), who require 40 per cent to be eligible.
Those aiming for admission into Law PG programmes need to have a LL.B. Degree with 50 per cent marks. Those belonging to SC/ST/PwD must have secured 45 per cent marks or its equivalent grade.
CLAT 2027 Application Process
- To apply for the CLAT 2027, visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “CLAT 2027” link available on the homepage.
- Enter your mobile number and password and apply for respective programmes.
- Submit the required documents, details and you will be successfully registered for the CLAT 2027 examination.
CLAT 2027 Exam Pattern
UG-CLAT Exam Pattern
The CLAT UG examination assesses candidates’ comprehension and reasoning skills, alongside current affairs knowledge. The UG-CLAT will be conducted for a duration of two hours, with 120 multiple choice questions, each carrying one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted for wrong answers. It will include questions from:
- English Language
- Current Affairs, including General Knowledge
- Legal Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning
- Quantitative Techniques
PG-CLAT Exam Pattern
The CLAT examination for admission into postgraduate courses includes the same pattern as undergraduate, but includes objective-type instead of multiple choice questions.
There will only be one section, with questions from mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.