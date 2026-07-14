CLAT 2027 Registration To Begin Soon, Check Eligibility, Process, Exam Pattern

CLAT 2027 Notification: The Consortium National Law Universities (CNLU) will soon release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) notification and begin the application process for the same. Last year, the CLAT was conducted in December with registrations starting on August 1. Once released, candidates aiming for admission into UG and PG law programmes for the 2027-2028 academic year will be able to register for the test on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2027: When Will Notification Be Out?

Candidates can expect the CLAT 2027 notification to be released around July 20, 2026, considering past year trends. The application portal will likely open in August and continue till October, 2026.

CLAT 2027 Eligibility

Candidates aiming for admission into Law UG programmes via CLAT need to have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 per cent marks, except candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), who require 40 per cent to be eligible.