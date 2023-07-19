CUET PG Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check Date and Time, Marking Scheme Details Here

CUET PG Result 2023: With the release of the CUET PG 2023 final answer key, candidates are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the entrance exam result. As per media reports, the CUET PG results are expected to be declared this week. Candidates who have appeared for the PG entrance test can visit the official website to check their results.

This year approximately 8.7 lakh students appeared for the CUET PG entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG exams from June 5 to 17 and June 22 to 30, 2023, in 295 cities and 24 cities outside the country. According to the numbers given by NTA, a total of 876908 students appeared for the CUET PG entrance test.

CUET PG results will be announced on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. To check the results, candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials, application number, and password.

CUET PG Result 2023 Date and Time

A confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CUET PG results is awaited. As per reports, based on the revised final answer key, the CUET PG result will be declared by mid-July 2023. Eager candidates can keep visiting the official website for further updates on the date and time for CUET PG Result 2023.

What After CUET PG Result 2023

After the result of CUET PG is announced, candidates who have cleared the exams will be eligible to apply for further admission to central universities. Universities and colleges will be releasing the cutoffs for the postgraduate admissions for various categories based on which the counselling process will be conducted. Candidates can visit the official website of the institutions to submit applications for online counselling.

CUET PG 2023 Result Marking Scheme

The following is the marking scheme followed for declaring the CUET PG result

Each question carries 4 marks.

For each correct response will be awarded 4 marks.

Each incorrect response, will be marked -1

Unanswered/un-attempted responses will be given no marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

How to Check CUET PG Result 2023

The CUET PG result 2023 will be announced online soon. The link for students to check the results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their entrance rest.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-CUET

Step 2: Click on the CUET PG result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and password

Step 4: The CUET PG result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET PG Result for further reference

