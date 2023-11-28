Delhi Schools to Have 220 Minimum Working Days Per Academic Year; Details Inside

Delhi School News: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has recently released a circular stating that schools in Delhi should have a minimum of 220 working days in an academic year. The required number of working days is in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) guidelines.

"As per section 19 of RTE Act-2009 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, it is mandatory for all the schools running under the Directorate of Education to observe the minimum 220 working days in an academic year giving consideration to the notified lists of gazetted/restricted/local holidays for the calendar year (January to December)," the circular reads.

Delhi Schools to Plan Holidays Considering 220 Working Days

The order mandates that before the beginning of the academic year and planning the holidays, the school heads must ensure that the 220 working days are completed.

Un-aided Schools to Seek Holiday Approval from Management

"The deputy district education (DDE) officers are also advised to ensure strict compliance with the same before sanctioning restricted/local holidays to any school under their jurisdiction. In addition, un-aided recognised schools would also obtain approval of holidays from their respective management," the DoE said.

UP Schools to Reduce Study Hours

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government will be implementing changes in school schedules. According to the new education policy, the government is all set to reduce the study hours in schools. As per reports, schools will have a total of 29 hours of teaching in a week and classes will be conducted between 5 to 5.5 hours from Monday to Friday.

Schools are also set to have a maximum time limit for classes. According to the new education policy, the maximum time limit for classes on general subjects will be between 45 to 35 minutes while classes for major subjects will be conducted for a duration of 50 minutes.

