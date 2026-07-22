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DHE Haryana 1st Final Merit List OUT: Check PDF Download Link, UG Allotment Status Here

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 16:36 IST

DHE Admissions (OUT) 2026: The Department of Higher Education Haryana has released the final merit for UG admission 2026 on its official website at admissions.highereduhry.ac.in. Check the direct link, allotment status, admission schedule, Counselling process here.

DHE Haryana 1st Final Merit List OUT: Check PDF Download Link, UG Allotment Status Here
DHE Haryana 1st Final Merit List OUT: Check PDF Download Link, UG Allotment Status Here
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DHE Haryana Admissions (Final List OUT) 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Haryana has released the final merit list 2026 for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, July 22, 2026. The provisional merit list was released on July 21. Students can check and download the final merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in using their registration number. The merit list includes the candidate's allotted college, course and other details. 

DHE UG Merit List 2026: How To Download Phase 1 Final Merit List?

  1. Visit the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in.
  2. Click on the “Know Your Result” tab on the homepage. 
  3. Enter your registration number and select the type of merit list. In this case, select “Final Merit list”.
  4. The final merit list will be displayed on the screen. 
  5. Download and save it for future reference. 

DHE Haryana UG Phase 1 Final Merit List Direct Download Link (Activated)

DHE Haryana UG Phase 1 Provisional Merit List Direct Download Link (Activated)

Students must note that the rankings are given to students based on their qualification marks and the weightage. 

DHE Admissions 2026: UG Final Merit List Details

  • Candidate’s name

  • Category

  • Application Number

  • Date of birth

  • Class 12 Marks

  • Allotted College

  • Course

What’s Next?

Students must ensure to submit the seat acceptance fees between July 23 and July 27, 2026. Those who do not have their names in the first merit list can wait for the second phase merit list, scheduled to be released on July 28, 2026. 

Counselling Process For Remaining Seats

Event 

Date

Physical Counselling Process For Remaining Seats (Phase 3)

August 4, 2026 

Re-opening of Online Admission Portal for Registration & Editing of Application Form by the Applicants 

August 5, 2026

Continuation of Physical Counselling for leftover seats (with Late Fee of Rs. 100/-) 

August 6 to August 12, 2026

Physical Counselling for remaining seats  with a late fee of Rs. 100 and an additional late fee of Rs. 100 per day. 

August 13 to August 19, 2026 

 

Candidates who have been allotted seats can start taking Classes soon, following the payment of their seat acceptance. 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 13:17 IST

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