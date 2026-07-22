DHE Haryana 1st Final Merit List OUT: Check PDF Download Link, UG Allotment Status Here

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The final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

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DHE Haryana Admissions (Final List OUT) 2026: The Department of Higher Education, Haryana has released the final merit list 2026 for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, July 22, 2026. The provisional merit list was released on July 21. Students can check and download the final merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in using their registration number. The merit list includes the candidate's allotted college, course and other details.

DHE Haryana UG Phase 1 Final Merit List Direct Download Link (Activated)

DHE Haryana UG Phase 1 Provisional Merit List Direct Download Link (Activated)

Students must note that the rankings are given to students based on their qualification marks and the weightage.

DHE Admissions 2026: UG Final Merit List Details

Candidate’s name

Category

Application Number

Date of birth

Class 12 Marks

Allotted College

Course

What’s Next?

Students must ensure to submit the seat acceptance fees between July 23 and July 27, 2026. Those who do not have their names in the first merit list can wait for the second phase merit list, scheduled to be released on July 28, 2026.

Counselling Process For Remaining Seats