DU Admissions 2023: MopUp Round Registration Begins at du.ac.in; Allotment on Oct 20

DU Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has begun mop-up round registrations for undergraduate courses today: October 11, 2023. Eligible candidates who wish to take admission can apply on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. It is advised to register before the last date as no further extensions may be provided.

Applicants can check out the list of selected colleges and courses for DU UG mop-up round 2023. The authorities have stated that the decision to administer the mop-up round is taken on the instructions of the Univeristy Grants Commission. DU has also received requests to conduct the last round from various colleges and aspirants.

DU Admissions 2023: MopUp Round Allotment on Oct 20; No Registration Fee Required

DU MopUp Round Seat Allocation 2023 will be done by October 20, 2023. Aspirants must apply in accordance with the procedure laid down by the college. It should be noted that no registration fee is required for this round. Students are advised to make sure that the mandatory documents are up-to-date.

DU Admissions 2023 is being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023). If the seats still remain vacant after admitting CUET 2023 candidates, colleges will then grant admission on the basis of the qualifying examination. Also, no admission will be done based on supernumerary seats.

DU Admissions 2023: List of Documents Required for MopUp Round

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files below:

Class 10 and 12 passing certificate

Class 10 and 12 mark-sheet

CUET 2023 scorecard

2-passport-size self-attested photographs

Valid ID Proof

Character certificate

Category certificate, if applicable

Transfer certificate from school/college as well as migration certificate from board or university (for students who have passed the senior secondary exam from outside Delhi)

