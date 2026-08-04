DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Cut-off Ranks Released for CW Category at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology, under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the cut off rank for CW Ward category candidates with regards to the BTech admissions 2026-27 today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for UG admissions will need to check the programme-wise category-wise cut off ranks for the first round of admissions for BTech programmes. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Cut-off Ranks

Candidates can check the following table to know the cut off ranks for CW category for BTech admissions in Delhi University: