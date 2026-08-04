DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Cut-off Ranks Released for CW Category at admission.uod.ac.in
The Faculty of Technology, under the Delhi university (DU), has released the cut off rank for CW Ward category candidates with regards to the BTech admissions 2026-27 today, August 4, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology, under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the cut off rank for CW Ward category candidates with regards to the BTech admissions 2026-27 today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for UG admissions will need to check the programme-wise category-wise cut off ranks for the first round of admissions for BTech programmes. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Cut-off Ranks
Candidates can check the following table to know the cut off ranks for CW category for BTech admissions in Delhi University:
|Programme
|Seat Category
|Cut-off Rank
|B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)
|CW
|897590
|B.Tech.(Electrical Engineering)
|CW
|111115
|B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
|CW
|1078721
DIRECT LINK - B.Tech. Cut-off ranks for the CW category (Round I)
DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Admission
The University of Delhi announces admissions to the round 1 of CW admission as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of ROUND - 1 of CW
|July 30, 2026
|Thursday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Saturday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|July 30 - August 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Thursday - Monday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Tuesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Wednesday
|Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 3 - 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Monday - Thursday
|Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
|August 7, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday
Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case a candidate misses out on the deadline, no relaxation will be provided.
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