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DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Cut-off Ranks Released for CW Category at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 18:38 IST

The Faculty of Technology, under the Delhi university (DU), has released the cut off rank for CW Ward category candidates with regards to the BTech admissions 2026-27 today, August 4, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Cut-off Ranks Released for CW Category at admission.uod.ac.in
DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 Cut-off Ranks Released for CW Category at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology, under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the cut off rank for CW Ward category candidates with regards to the BTech admissions 2026-27 today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply for UG admissions will need to check the programme-wise category-wise cut off ranks for the first round of admissions for BTech programmes. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Cut-off Ranks

Candidates can check the following table to know the cut off ranks for CW category for BTech admissions in Delhi University: 

Programme Seat Category Cut-off Rank
B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) CW 897590
B.Tech.(Electrical Engineering) CW 111115
B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) CW 1078721

DIRECT LINK - B.Tech. Cut-off ranks for the CW category (Round I)

DU B.Tech. Admission 2026: Round 1 CW Admission 

The University of Delhi announces admissions to the round 1 of CW admission as per the following schedule:

TASK TIME AND DATES DAYS
Declaration of ROUND - 1 of CW July 30, 2026 Thursday
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat July 30 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM  Thursday - Saturday
Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications July 30 - August 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM Thursday - Monday
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM Tuesday
Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM Monday - Wednesday
Faculty of Technology to Verify and Approve the online applications August 3 - 6, 2026 till 4:59 PM Monday - Thursday
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates August 7, 2026 till 4:59 PM Friday

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. In case a candidate misses out on the deadline, no relaxation will be provided. 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 18:38 IST

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