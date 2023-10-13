DU ITEP Admission 2023-24 Registration Ongoing, Apply at itep.uod.ac.in, Check Last Date Here

DU ITEP Admission 2023: The University of Delhi is conducting admission to the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Those who appeared in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) can fill up the application form for DU ITEP at itep.uod.ac.in. This year, the programme is being offered in two women's colleges: Mata Sundari College and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College.

The colleges are further offering stage-specific specializations in B.A. B. Ed. (Middle) and B.A. B. Ed. (Secondary). They have to use their NCET 2023 application number to apply for ITEP. The last date to register for ITEP admission is October 20, 2023.

Delhi University ITEP Admission Dates 2023

As of now, only last date to apply for admission has been released. Candidates can check below the table to know the last date to apply for ITEP 2023:

Events Dates Last date to apply for ITEP October 20, 2023 ITEP Allocation cum Admission Schedule To be notified

How to apply for DU ITEP Admission 2023?

Only women candidates can apply for the ITEP programme as both the colleges offering the programme are Women's colleges of the University of Delhi. Also, for applying to the ITEP at the University of Delhi, the candidate must have appeared in the NCET. Know steps to fill Delhi University ITEP form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: itep.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on new registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEP application number and other asked details

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

ITEP Admission 2023 Registration Fees

For applying to the ITEP Program of UoD, the candidates will have to pay a one-time registration-cum-Allocation Fee (non-refundable):

Category Registration-cum-Allocation Fee (non-refundable) UR/OBC-NCL/EWS Rs.250 SC/ST/PwBD Rs.100

About Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP)

As outlined in National Education Policy 2020, the Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) is a comprehensive four-year degree initiative that embodies the cultivation of a multidisciplinary approach to higher education in Teacher Education. Spanning eight semesters of study, the program is structured with credit distribution. It is designed as a dual-major bachelor's degree, featuring one major in Education and another in a chosen disciplinary or interdisciplinary field of knowledge.

