DU 5 Year LLB Registrations 2023 Extended, Check Last Date Here

DU 5 Year LLB Registrations 2023: DU has extended the last date to register for the DU 5 year LLB programmes in online mode. Candidates who are are yet to apply can fill out the registration form at law.uod.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 12:22 IST
DU 5 Year LLB Registrations 2023: Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date to register for the DU 5-year LLB programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the DU BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H) courses and are yet to register can fill out the registration form by tomorrow: October 12, 2023, through the official website - law.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can submit their application forms by October 12, 2023, till 11.59 pm. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as name, date of birth, email ID, password, mobile number, and security captcha code in the login window to complete the registrations.

DU 5 Year LLB Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU 5 Year Law Registration 2023 Fees

Candidates need to make the online payment of the non-refundable fee for the DU 5 year LLB registrations 2023 as prescribed in the table below:

Category

Fees 

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS

Rs 1,500

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs 1,000

Documents required for DU 5 Year LLB registrations 2023

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready with them while applying for the Delhi University 5-year LLB programme 2023. 

  • Class X certificate 
  • Class XII mark sheet 
  • CLAT-2023 admit card
  • CLAT-2023 scorecard
  • SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS certificate  
  • OBC Non-creamy layer certificate
  • EWS certificate

Check the official notice here

How to register for DU 5-year LLB 2023 online?

Interested candidates who are applying for the DU 5-year LLB 2023 can follow the steps that are given below to complete their registrations.

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU LLB - law.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the necessary details such as asked

Step 3: Login with the newly created login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required information as asked 

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and click on the submit button

Step 6: Take a printout of the application confirmation form for future use

